TCU vs North Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

The TCU Horned Frogs are among the college football squads in action on Monday, up against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

TCU vs North Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: TCU: (-160) | North Carolina: (+132)

TCU: (-160) | North Carolina: (+132) Spread: TCU: -3.5 (-110) | North Carolina: +3.5 (-110)

TCU: -3.5 (-110) | North Carolina: +3.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

TCU vs North Carolina Betting Trends

TCU was 6-7-0 against the spread last year.

As 3.5-point or greater favorites, TCU went 3-4 against the spread last year.

In 13 TCU games last season, seven hit the over.

North Carolina had three wins in 13 games against the spread last season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more, North Carolina had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

Last season, five of North Carolina's 13 games hit the over.

TCU vs North Carolina Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Horned Frogs win (66.8%)

TCU vs North Carolina Point Spread

North Carolina is an underdog by 3.5 points versus TCU. North Carolina is -110 to cover the spread, and TCU is -110.

TCU vs North Carolina Over/Under

The TCU-North Carolina game on Sept. 1 has been given an over/under of 56.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

TCU vs North Carolina Moneyline

North Carolina is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while TCU is a -160 favorite.

TCU vs. North Carolina Points Insights

The average implied total for the Horned Frogs last season was 34.6 points, 4.6 more points than their implied total of 30 points in Monday's game.

The 31.5-point average implied total last season for the Tar Heels is 4.5 more points than the team's 27-point implied total in this matchup.

TCU vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game day: Monday, September 1, 2025

Monday, September 1, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Stadium: Kenan Stadium

