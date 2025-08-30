Royals vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers.

Royals vs Tigers Game Info

Kansas City Royals (69-66) vs. Detroit Tigers (79-57)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FOX

Royals vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: KC: (-118) | DET: (-100)

KC: (-118) | DET: (-100) Spread: KC: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158)

KC: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Royals vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 4-5, 4.18 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 7-13, 4.87 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Royals will send Stephen Kolek (4-5) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (7-13) will take the ball for the Tigers. Kolek's team is 9-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kolek's team is 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers have a 9-16-0 ATS record in Flaherty's 25 starts that had a set spread. The Tigers are 1-6 in Flaherty's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (55.2%)

Prediction: Tigers win (55.2%)

Royals vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -118 favorite at home.

Royals vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Royals. The Tigers are +158 to cover, while the Royals are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Royals vs Tigers Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Royals-Tigers contest on Aug. 30, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Royals have been victorious in 33, or 57.9%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Kansas City has a record of 28-20 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over in 58 of their 133 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have an against the spread record of 68-65-0 in 133 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline 35 total times this season. They've gone 17-18 in those games.

Detroit has gone 9-15 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (37.5%).

The Tigers have played in 130 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-59-6).

The Tigers have put together a 63-67-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.5% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 156 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .499. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is eighth in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a 17-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 147 hits. He's batting .297 while slugging .467.

He is eighth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging in MLB.

Garcia has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 134 hits this season and has a slash line of .260/.320/.470.

Salvador Perez is batting .244 with a .289 OBP and 77 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.517) and leads the Tigers in hits (136). He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Gleyber Torres has a .365 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .402.

He is currently 65th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 108th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Spencer Torkelson has 25 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 60 walks while batting .239.

Zach McKinstry has 18 doubles, 10 triples, 11 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .261.

Royals vs Tigers Head to Head

8/29/2025: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/24/2025: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/23/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/22/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/1/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/31/2025: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/30/2025: 7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/20/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/19/2025: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

