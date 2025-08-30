Mariners vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Seattle Mariners versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Mariners vs Guardians Game Info

Seattle Mariners (72-63) vs. Cleveland Guardians (67-66)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: FOX

Mariners vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-146) | CLE: (+124)

SEA: (-146) | CLE: (+124) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+115) | CLE: +1.5 (-138)

SEA: -1.5 (+115) | CLE: +1.5 (-138) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Mariners vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 4-5, 3.69 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 8-5, 3.36 ERA

The Mariners will give the ball to Logan Gilbert (4-5, 3.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Gavin Williams (8-5, 3.36 ERA). Gilbert and his team are 6-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Gilbert starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-4. The Guardians have an 11-15-0 ATS record in Williams' 26 starts with a set spread. The Guardians are 6-10 in Williams' 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (64.9%)

Mariners vs Guardians Moneyline

The Mariners vs Guardians moneyline has Seattle as a -146 favorite, while Cleveland is a +124 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Guardians Spread

The Mariners are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+115 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -138 to cover.

Mariners vs Guardians Over/Under

Mariners versus Guardians, on Aug. 30, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Mariners vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Mariners have been victorious in 51, or 56.7%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 23-15 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -146 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have hit the over in 69 of their 130 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Mariners are 55-75-0 against the spread in their 130 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have gone 31-42 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.5% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Cleveland has a 14-14 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Guardians have played in 130 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-66-5).

The Guardians have put together a 68-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads Seattle in OBP (.354) and total hits (120) this season. He's batting .243 batting average while slugging .586.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 117th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.457) thanks to 53 extra-base hits. He's batting .263 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging in MLB.

Rodriguez brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two walks and three RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 114 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.309/.547.

Suarez has recorded a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .286 with a .350 OBP and 73 RBI for Seattle this season.

Naylor takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 138 hits with a .359 on-base percentage and a .505 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Guardians. He's batting .285.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Steven Kwan is hitting .271 with 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 45 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualifying players, he is 42nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .235 with 14 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 41 walks.

Angel Martinez is hitting .226 with 21 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

Mariners vs Guardians Head to Head

8/29/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2025: 6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/14/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/13/2025: 7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/20/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/18/2024: 8-5 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/3/2024: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/2/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/1/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

