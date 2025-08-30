Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (77-58) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-97)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and MARQ

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-205) | COL: (+172)

CHC: (-205) | COL: (+172) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116)

CHC: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116) Total: 11 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA vs McCade Brown (Rockies) - 0-1, 9.82 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (0-1, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with McCade Brown (0-1, 9.82 ERA). Assad's team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. Assad's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Brown has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for one Brown start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (64.5%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Cubs, Colorado is the underdog at +172, and Chicago is -205 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rockies. The Cubs are -140 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are +116.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Rockies game on Aug. 30 has been set at 11, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 58 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 13-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 61 of 131 chances this season.

The Cubs are 61-70-0 against the spread in their 131 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 26.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-93).

Colorado has a 13-61 record (winning only 17.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 131 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-71-4).

The Rockies have a 54-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.2% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 125 hits. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .462.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (129) this season while batting .254 with 66 extra-base hits. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .292.

His batting average is 88th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 142nd, and his slugging percentage 19th.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .382 SLG this season.

Hoerner brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has 27 home runs, 87 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has a team-high slugging percentage (.520) and leads the Rockies in hits (122). He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 35th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Mickey Moniak is batting .261 with 17 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Jordan Beck a has .331 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.

Brenton Doyle is batting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

8/29/2025: 11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 5/28/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 5/27/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 5/26/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 9/15/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/13/2024: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/3/2024: 9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2024: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/1/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

