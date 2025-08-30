Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30
Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.
The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Rockies Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (77-58) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-97)
- Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: COLR and MARQ
Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-205) | COL: (+172)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-140) | COL: +1.5 (+116)
- Total: 11 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA vs McCade Brown (Rockies) - 0-1, 9.82 ERA
The Cubs will give the ball to Javier Assad (0-1, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with McCade Brown (0-1, 9.82 ERA). Assad's team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. Assad's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Brown has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were named the moneyline underdog for one Brown start this season -- they lost.
Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (64.5%)
Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Cubs, Colorado is the underdog at +172, and Chicago is -205 playing on the road.
Cubs vs Rockies Spread
- The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Rockies. The Cubs are -140 to cover the spread, while the Rockies are +116.
Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under
- The over/under for the Cubs versus Rockies game on Aug. 30 has been set at 11, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.
Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!
Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Cubs have come away with 58 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 13-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -205 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 61 of 131 chances this season.
- The Cubs are 61-70-0 against the spread in their 131 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rockies have won 26.8% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-93).
- Colorado has a 13-61 record (winning only 17.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +172 or longer.
- The Rockies have played in 131 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-71-4).
- The Rockies have a 54-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.2% of the time).
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 125 hits. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .462.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 49th in slugging.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (129) this season while batting .254 with 66 extra-base hits. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .292.
- His batting average is 88th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 142nd, and his slugging percentage 19th.
- Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .382 SLG this season.
- Hoerner brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.
- Seiya Suzuki has 27 home runs, 87 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Hunter Goodman has a team-high slugging percentage (.520) and leads the Rockies in hits (122). He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 35th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- Mickey Moniak is batting .261 with 17 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .298.
- Jordan Beck a has .331 on-base percentage to pace the Rockies.
- Brenton Doyle is batting .245 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 28 walks.
Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head
- 8/29/2025: 11-7 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 5/28/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)
- 5/27/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)
- 5/26/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)
- 9/15/2024: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/14/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/13/2024: 9-5 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/3/2024: 9-8 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 4/2/2024: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/1/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!