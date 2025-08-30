Padres vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 5:13 p.m.

The San Diego Padres will face the Minnesota Twins in MLB action on Saturday.

Padres vs Twins Game Info

San Diego Padres (75-60) vs. Minnesota Twins (61-73)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SDPA

Padres vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-126) | MIN: (+108)

SD: (-126) | MIN: (+108) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156)

SD: -1.5 (+130) | MIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 13-4, 2.82 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 6-7, 4.95 ERA

The Padres will call on Nick Pivetta (13-4) against the Twins and Taj Bradley (6-7). Pivetta and his team are 15-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Pivetta starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 10-6. The Twins have a 10-12-0 record against the spread in Bradley's starts. The Twins have a 5-6 record in Bradley's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (55.7%)

Padres vs Twins Moneyline

The Padres vs Twins moneyline has San Diego as a -126 favorite, while Minnesota is a +108 underdog at home.

Padres vs Twins Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Padres are +130 to cover, and the Twins are -156.

Padres vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Twins game on Aug. 30 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Padres vs Twins Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 42 wins in the 68 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 37-22 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 58 of their 133 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 74-59-0 against the spread in their 133 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have won 19 of the 50 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Minnesota has a record of 12-17 (41.4%).

The Twins have played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-63-7).

The Twins have put together a 64-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.6% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego in OBP (.371) this season, fueled by 134 hits. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .434.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Tatis has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Manny Machado leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.467) and total hits (149) this season. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has 148 hits this season and has a slash line of .283/.316/.388.

Ramon Laureano has 21 home runs, 66 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.535) while pacing the Twins in hits (105). He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 80th and he is 10th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is slugging .408 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .246 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 105th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee is batting .246 with 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 25 walks.

Ryan Jeffers has a .350 on-base percentage to lead his team.

Padres vs Twins Head to Head

8/29/2025: 7-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/21/2024: 11-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/20/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/19/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/11/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/10/2023: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/31/2022: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/30/2022: 7-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 MIN (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/29/2022: 10-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

