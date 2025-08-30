Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Houston Astros facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (75-60) vs. Los Angeles Angels (62-72)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

HOU: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

HOU: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 1-5, 6.21 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 6-9, 5.04 ERA

The Astros will look to Spencer Arrighetti (1-5) versus the Angels and Kyle Hendricks (6-9). Arrighetti's team is 1-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Arrighetti's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have a 16-9-0 record against the spread in Hendricks' starts. The Angels are 9-12 in Hendricks' 21 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (62%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Houston is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +136 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Astros are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +128 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -154.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

Astros versus Angels on Aug. 30 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 47, or 54%, of the 87 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has come away with a win 14 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 60 of 134 chances this season.

In 134 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 67-67-0 against the spread.

The Angels have put together a 44-55 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Los Angeles has a 21-23 record (winning 47.7% of its games).

The Angels have played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-56-5).

The Angels have a 71-61-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .455, fueled by 44 extra-base hits. He has a .274 batting average and an on-base percentage of .336.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Altuve will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros in OBP (.366) and total hits (127) this season. He's batting .308 while slugging .477.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is third in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Pena takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Christian Walker has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.304/.416.

Walker heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 114 hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .415.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is batting .231 with 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 64 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 137th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto has 122 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .268 while slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell is hitting .235 with 16 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 29 walks.

Mike Trout's .361 on-base percentage paces his team.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

8/29/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/13/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/21/2024: 10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2024: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!