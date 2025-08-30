Yankees vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox.

Yankees vs White Sox Game Info

New York Yankees (75-60) vs. Chicago White Sox (48-87)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and YES

Yankees vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-210) | CHW: (+176)

NYY: (-210) | CHW: (+176) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-128) | CHW: +1.5 (+106)

NYY: -1.5 (-128) | CHW: +1.5 (+106) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 2-2, 2.76 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 4-7, 3.87 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cam Schlittler (2-2) for the Yankees and Shane Smith (4-7) for the White Sox. Schlittler and his team are 3-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schlittler's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-2). When Smith starts, the White Sox are 12-11-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 6-15 record in Smith's 21 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (62%)

Yankees vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Yankees, Chicago is the underdog at +176, and New York is -210 playing on the road.

Yankees vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -128 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +106.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-White Sox contest on Aug. 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Yankees vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 66 wins in the 112 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 15 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 133 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees are 61-72-0 against the spread in their 133 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 34.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (44-83).

Chicago is 8-32 (winning just 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 130 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-62-8).

The White Sox are 72-58-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 145 hits and an OBP of .442, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .663. He's batting .322.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Cody Bellinger is batting .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 42 walks, while slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .335.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Trent Grisham is batting .248 with a .482 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Grisham has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with three home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .240 with a .339 OBP and 66 RBI for New York this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi is batting .238 with 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Benintendi hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .368 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Lenyn Sosa leads his team with 114 hits and has a club-leading .432 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Chase Meidroth has 13 doubles, three home runs and 38 walks while hitting .253.

Mike Tauchman is batting .274 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Yankees vs White Sox Head to Head

8/29/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/28/2025: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2024: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/13/2024: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/12/2024: 12-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -355, Underdog Moneyline: +285)

12-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -355, Underdog Moneyline: +285) 5/19/2024: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 5/18/2024: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/17/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/9/2023: 9-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 CHW (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/8/2023: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

