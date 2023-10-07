TCU vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the TCU Horned Frogs facing the Iowa State Cyclones.

TCU vs Iowa State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: TCU: (-255) | Iowa State: (+205)

TCU: (-255) | Iowa State: (+205) Spread: TCU: -6.5 (-108) | Iowa State: +6.5 (-112)

TCU: -6.5 (-108) | Iowa State: +6.5 (-112) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

TCU vs Iowa State Betting Trends

TCU has won twice against the spread this season.

TCU has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite in 2023.

One of TCU's four games this season has gone over the point total.

Iowa State has one win against the spread this year.

Iowa State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or more this season.

Iowa State has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

TCU vs Iowa State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Horned Frogs win (80.3%)

TCU vs Iowa State Point Spread

Iowa State is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-112 odds), and TCU, the favorite, is -108 to cover.

TCU vs Iowa State Over/Under

A total of 52.5 points has been set for the TCU-Iowa State matchup on October 7, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

TCU vs Iowa State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for TCU-Iowa State, TCU is the favorite at -255, and Iowa State is +205.

TCU vs. Iowa State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games TCU 34.8 39 21 46 60.5 1 5 Iowa State 20.8 115 23.2 59 40.3 2 5

