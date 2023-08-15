FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 TCU Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 7:08 AM

In 2023, the TCU Horned Frogs have posted a record of 3-3. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

TCU 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1ColoradoSeptember 2L 45-42Horned Frogs (-21)63.5
2Nicholls StateSeptember 9W 41-6--
3@ HoustonSeptember 16W 36-13Horned Frogs (-7.5)63.5
4SMUSeptember 23W 34-17Horned Frogs (-6.5)62.5
5West VirginiaSeptember 30L 24-21Horned Frogs (-13.5)52.5
6@ Iowa StateOctober 7L 27-14Horned Frogs (-6.5)52.5
7BYUOctober 14-Horned Frogs (-4.5)53.5
View Full Table

TCU Last Game

The Horned Frogs get ready for their next game following a 27-14 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in their most recent game. Against the Cyclones, Josh Hoover led the Frogs with 119 yards on 11-of-19 passing (57.9%) for one TD and one interception. In the ground game, Emani Bailey took 21 carries for 152 yards (7.2 yards per carry), while adding two receptions for 15 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Warren Thompson had 35 yards on two catches (17.5 per reception) in that game.

TCU Betting Insights

  • TCU has won 40% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (2-3).
  • The Horned Frogs are 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).

