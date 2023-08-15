2023 TCU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:08 AM

In 2023, the TCU Horned Frogs have posted a record of 3-3. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

TCU 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Colorado September 2 L 45-42 Horned Frogs (-21) 63.5 2 Nicholls State September 9 W 41-6 - - 3 @ Houston September 16 W 36-13 Horned Frogs (-7.5) 63.5 4 SMU September 23 W 34-17 Horned Frogs (-6.5) 62.5 5 West Virginia September 30 L 24-21 Horned Frogs (-13.5) 52.5 6 @ Iowa State October 7 L 27-14 Horned Frogs (-6.5) 52.5 7 BYU October 14 - Horned Frogs (-4.5) 53.5 View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

TCU Last Game

The Horned Frogs get ready for their next game following a 27-14 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in their most recent game. Against the Cyclones, Josh Hoover led the Frogs with 119 yards on 11-of-19 passing (57.9%) for one TD and one interception. In the ground game, Emani Bailey took 21 carries for 152 yards (7.2 yards per carry), while adding two receptions for 15 yards in the passing game. In the receiving game, Warren Thompson had 35 yards on two catches (17.5 per reception) in that game.

TCU Betting Insights

TCU has won 40% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (2-3).

The Horned Frogs are 2-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 40% of those games).

Find even more stats and analysis about TCU on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the TCU Horned Frogs on FanDuel today!