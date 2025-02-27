NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl
Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.
Currently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sport +3400 odds to win the Super Bowl.
Buccaneers Postseason Odds
- Odds to win the Super Bowl: +3400 (Bet $100 to win $3,400)
Buccaneers Stats Insights (2024)
- The Buccaneers ranked 18th in total defense last year (341.8 yards allowed per game), but they played really well on offense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 399.6 total yards per game.
- The Buccaneers ranked 16th in scoring defense last year (22.6 points allowed per game), but they played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 29.5 points per game.
- Tampa Bay had the third-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (250.4 passing yards per game), but it ranked fourth-worst defensively (243.9 passing yards allowed per game).
- The Buccaneers clicked on all fronts in the running game last season, as they ranked fourth-best in rushing offense (149.2 rushing yards per game) and fourth-best in rushing defense (97.8 rushing yards allowed per game).
- Offensively, Tampa Bay was a top-five unit in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking best in the NFL by averaging a 50.9% third-down percentage. It ranked 14th on defense (38.1% third-down conversion rate allowed).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers were a top-five unit in terms of yards per play last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 6.2 yards per play. They ranked 18th on defense (5.5 yards per play allowed).
- With 18 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (21st in NFL) last season, Tampa Bay's -5 turnover margin ranked 20th in the league.
Buccaneers Offseason Additions
Name
Position
2024 GP
Former Team
|Dallis Flowers
|CB
|4
|Colts
|Adam Gotsis
|DT
|5
|Colts
|Troy Hill
|CB
|6
|Panthers
Buccaneers Offseason Losses
Name
Position
2024 GP
New Team
|Vi Jones
|LB
|4
|Cardinals
Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl
- Philadelphia Eagles (+600)
- Kansas City Chiefs (+650)
- Baltimore Ravens (+700)
- Buffalo Bills (+750)
- Detroit Lions (+950)
- San Francisco 49ers (+1200)
- Cincinnati Bengals (+1900)
- Green Bay Packers (+2000)
- Washington Commanders (+2400)
- Houston Texans (+2800)
- Los Angeles Chargers (+3200)
- Minnesota Vikings (+3200)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3400)
- Chicago Bears (+4100)
- Los Angeles Rams (+4200)
- Seattle Seahawks (+4300)
- Miami Dolphins (+4500)
- Denver Broncos (+4600)
- Arizona Cardinals (+4900)
- Dallas Cowboys (+5000)
- Atlanta Falcons (+5000)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+6500)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (+7500)
- Indianapolis Colts (+8000)
- New England Patriots (+10000)
- New Orleans Saints (+13000)
- Cleveland Browns (+13000)
- Carolina Panthers (+16000)
- New York Jets (+17000)
- Las Vegas Raiders (+20000)
- Tennessee Titans (+20000)
- New York Giants (+20000)