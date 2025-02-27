Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

Currently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sport +3400 odds to win the Super Bowl.

Buccaneers Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +3400 (Bet $100 to win $3,400)

Buccaneers Stats Insights (2024)

The Buccaneers ranked 18th in total defense last year (341.8 yards allowed per game), but they played really well on offense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 399.6 total yards per game.

The Buccaneers ranked 16th in scoring defense last year (22.6 points allowed per game), but they played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 29.5 points per game.

Tampa Bay had the third-best offense last season in terms of passing yards (250.4 passing yards per game), but it ranked fourth-worst defensively (243.9 passing yards allowed per game).

The Buccaneers clicked on all fronts in the running game last season, as they ranked fourth-best in rushing offense (149.2 rushing yards per game) and fourth-best in rushing defense (97.8 rushing yards allowed per game).

Offensively, Tampa Bay was a top-five unit in terms of third-down efficiency last season, ranking best in the NFL by averaging a 50.9% third-down percentage. It ranked 14th on defense (38.1% third-down conversion rate allowed).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Buccaneers were a top-five unit in terms of yards per play last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by putting up 6.2 yards per play. They ranked 18th on defense (5.5 yards per play allowed).

With 18 forced turnovers (16th in NFL) against 23 turnovers committed (21st in NFL) last season, Tampa Bay's -5 turnover margin ranked 20th in the league.

Buccaneers Offseason Additions

Name Position 2024 GP Former Team Dallis Flowers CB 4 Colts Adam Gotsis DT 5 Colts Troy Hill CB 6 Panthers

Buccaneers Offseason Losses

Name Position 2024 GP New Team Vi Jones LB 4 Cardinals

