Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at +13000, as of now have the 21st-ranked odds to win the Super Bowl in the NFL. They are +205 to earn a spot in the postseason.

Buccaneers Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +13000 (Bet $100 to win $13,000)

+13000 (Bet $100 to win $13,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6500 (Bet $100 to win $6,500)

+6500 (Bet $100 to win $6,500) Odds to Make the Playoffs: +205 (Bet $100 to win $205)

+205 (Bet $100 to win $205) Odds to Win the NFC South: +350 (Bet $100 to win $350)

Buccaneers Stats Insights

Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranks third-worst in the NFL (389.3 yards allowed per game), the Buccaneers have put up better results on offense, ranking eighth in the NFL by averaging 361.4 yards per game.

The Buccaneers sport the 27th-ranked defense this year (26.6 points allowed per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with 27.9 points per game.

Tampa Bay has the 10th-ranked passing offense this year (236.2 passing yards per game), and has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst with 264.1 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, the Buccaneers rank 10th in the NFL with 125.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th in rushing yards allowed per contest (125.2).

On offense, Tampa Bay has been a top-five unit in terms of third-down efficiency, ranking second-best in the NFL by averaging a 50% third-down percentage. The defense ranks 24th on defense (43.3% third-down percentage allowed).

In addition to 6.2 yards per play allowed on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Buccaneers have put up the ninth-ranked yards-per-play average on offense (6).

With 12 forced turnovers (15th in NFL) against 12 turnovers committed (14th in NFL), Tampa Bay (0) has the 16th-ranked turnover margin in the league.

Buccaneers Betting Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+13000), the Buccaneers are 21st in the league. They are way higher than that, eighth-best, according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Buccaneers have had the 15th-biggest change this season, dropping from +6500 at the beginning to +13000.

The Buccaneers have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

The Buccaneers' chances of making the playoffs, based on their odds, are 32.8%.

Buccaneers Leaders

Baker Mayfield has 2,505 passing yards for Tampa Bay, completing 70.6% of his passes and throwing 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 191 rushing yards (19.1 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Bucky Irving has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 492 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 188 yards (18.8 per game).

Irving's status for Sunday is currently unknown.

Cade Otton's 456 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 70 times and has collected 49 catches and four touchdowns.

Mike Evans has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 335 yards, finding the end zone six times.

Evans is considered questionable for the upcoming game against the Giants on Sunday.

Vita Vea paces the team with 5.0 sacks, and also has 8.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Zyon McCollum has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 48 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and 10 passes defended to his name.

McCollum has a "questionable" tag for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Giants.

