Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds to Win 2024 Super Bowl, Make Playoffs

Odds updated as of 11:39 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' current odds to win the Super Bowl (+6500) place them 17th in the league.

Buccaneers Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6500 (Bet $100 to win $6,500)

+6500 (Bet $100 to win $6,500) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +7500 (Bet $100 to win $7,500)

+7500 (Bet $100 to win $7,500) Odds to Win the NFC South: +200 (Bet $100 to win $200)

Buccaneers Stats Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers rank 22nd in the with 301.5 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 11th in total defense (318.5 yards allowed per contest).

The Buccaneers are compiling 21.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 20th in the . On the other side of the ball, they rank eighth, surrendering 17.0 points per game.

Tampa Bay is putting up 214.5 passing yards per game on offense (13th in the ), and ranks 16th on defense with 223.8 passing yards allowed per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Buccaneers rank 25th in the with 87.0 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th in rushing yards allowed per contest (94.8).

In addition to a 47.4% third-down conversion rate allowed on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the , Tampa Bay has put up the sixth-ranked third-down conversion rate (47.4%) on offense.

The Buccaneers are gaining 5.0 yards per play (25th in the league), while surrendering 5.3 per play on the defensive side of the ball (10th in the ) this season.

Tampa Bay owns the best turnover margin in the NFL at +7, forcing 10 turnovers (fifth in ) while turning it over three times (fifth in ).

Buccaneers Betting Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+6500), the Buccaneers are 17th in the NFL. They are the same according to the computer rankings.

The Buccaneers have experienced the 15th-smallest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, improving from +7500 at the start of the season to +6500.

The Buccaneers have a 1.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Buccaneers Leaders

Baker Mayfield has thrown for 882 yards, completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 61 yards (15.3 ypg) on 23 carries.

Rachaad White has 206 rushing yards on 63 carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 86 yards (21.5 per game).

Mike Evans leads his squad with 337 receiving yards. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 31 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Evans' game status for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Lions is currently unknown.

Chris Godwin has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 255 yards.

Vita Vea has racked up 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Christian Izien has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 19 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

