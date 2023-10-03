T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has a matchup against the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league (190.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Minnesota Vikings play the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Considering Hockenson for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and info for you below.

Hockenson vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.94

7.94 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.43

51.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.48

Hockenson Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Hockenson has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 7.6 fantasy points per game (30.3 total points). Overall, he is 99th in fantasy points.

During his last three games Hockenson has been targeted 22 times, with 17 receptions for 168 yards and two TDs. He has posted 26.8 fantasy points (8.9 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Hockenson's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, when he caught seven balls on eight targets for 66 yards with two touchdowns, good for 18.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, T.J. Hockenson delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (2.4 points) last week against the Carolina Panthers, hauling in two balls for 24 yards.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City is yet to allow someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up at least two TD passes to one opposing QB this year.

No opposing QB has thrown for more than two TDs in a game against the Chiefs this season.

A total of one player has racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed four players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Kansas City has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this year.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD versus Kansas City this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Chiefs this year.

