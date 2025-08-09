FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
T.J. Hockenson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

T.J. Hockenson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is the fifth-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after putting up 45.5 points a year ago (32nd among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

T.J. Hockenson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hockenson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points45.526631
2025 Projected Fantasy Points111.81114

T.J. Hockenson 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, Hockenson posted a season-high 11.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 114 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 9Colts2.743270
Week 10@Jaguars7.298720
Week 11@Titans1.332130
Week 12@Bears11.4971140
Week 13Cardinals2.863280
Week 14Falcons4.554450
Week 15Bears5.275520

T.J. Hockenson vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings ran 54.5% passing plays and 45.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Hockenson's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
T.J. Hockenson624145508
Justin Jefferson15410315331025
Jordan Addison9963875917
Jalen Nailor422841467

