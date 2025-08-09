T.J. Hockenson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is the fifth-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after putting up 45.5 points a year ago (32nd among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.

T.J. Hockenson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hockenson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 45.5 266 31 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 111.8 111 4

T.J. Hockenson 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, Hockenson posted a season-high 11.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 114 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 Colts 2.7 4 3 27 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 7.2 9 8 72 0 Week 11 @Titans 1.3 3 2 13 0 Week 12 @Bears 11.4 9 7 114 0 Week 13 Cardinals 2.8 6 3 28 0 Week 14 Falcons 4.5 5 4 45 0 Week 15 Bears 5.2 7 5 52 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

T.J. Hockenson vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings ran 54.5% passing plays and 45.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Hockenson's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets T.J. Hockenson 62 41 455 0 8 Justin Jefferson 154 103 1533 10 25 Jordan Addison 99 63 875 9 17 Jalen Nailor 42 28 414 6 7

