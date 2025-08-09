T.J. Hockenson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson is the fifth-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after putting up 45.5 points a year ago (32nd among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, see below.
T.J. Hockenson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Hockenson's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|45.5
|266
|31
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|111.8
|111
|4
T.J. Hockenson 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, Hockenson posted a season-high 11.4 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: seven receptions, 114 yards. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 9
|Colts
|2.7
|4
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|7.2
|9
|8
|72
|0
|Week 11
|@Titans
|1.3
|3
|2
|13
|0
|Week 12
|@Bears
|11.4
|9
|7
|114
|0
|Week 13
|Cardinals
|2.8
|6
|3
|28
|0
|Week 14
|Falcons
|4.5
|5
|4
|45
|0
|Week 15
|Bears
|5.2
|7
|5
|52
|0
T.J. Hockenson vs. Other Vikings Receivers
The Vikings ran 54.5% passing plays and 45.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked ninth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Hockenson's 2024 receiving stats stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|T.J. Hockenson
|62
|41
|455
|0
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|154
|103
|1533
|10
|25
|Jordan Addison
|99
|63
|875
|9
|17
|Jalen Nailor
|42
|28
|414
|6
|7
Want more data and analysis on T.J. Hockenson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.