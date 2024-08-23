T.J. Hockenson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
T.J. Hockenson is the 13th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, after putting up 124.0 fantasy points a year ago (fourth among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Minnesota Vikings player, see below.
T.J. Hockenson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Hockenson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|124.0
|118
|4
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|59.5
|195
|27
T.J. Hockenson 2023 Game-by-Game
Hockenson picked up 19.4 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 134 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 versus the New Orleans Saints. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|3.5
|9
|8
|35
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|18.6
|8
|7
|66
|2
|Week 3
|Chargers
|5.8
|11
|8
|78
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|2.4
|3
|2
|24
|0
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|5.1
|8
|5
|51
|0
|Week 6
|@Bears
|5.0
|8
|6
|50
|0
|Week 7
|49ers
|8.6
|12
|11
|86
|0
T.J. Hockenson vs. Other Vikings Receivers
The Vikings, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 61.6% of the time while running the ball 38.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Hockenson's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|T.J. Hockenson
|127
|95
|960
|5
|10
|Justin Jefferson
|100
|68
|1074
|5
|11
|Jordan Addison
|108
|70
|911
|10
|15
|Brandon Powell
|44
|29
|324
|1
|6
