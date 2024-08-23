T.J. Hockenson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

T.J. Hockenson is the 13th-ranked tight end (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, after putting up 124.0 fantasy points a year ago (fourth among all NFL TEs). For lots more stats and projections on the Minnesota Vikings player, see below.

T.J. Hockenson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Hockenson's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 124.0 118 4 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 59.5 195 27

T.J. Hockenson 2023 Game-by-Game

Hockenson picked up 19.4 fantasy points -- 11 receptions, 134 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 versus the New Orleans Saints. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3.5 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 18.6 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 5.8 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 2.4 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 5.1 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 5.0 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 8.6 12 11 86 0 View Full Table

T.J. Hockenson vs. Other Vikings Receivers

The Vikings, who ranked 22nd in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 61.6% of the time while running the ball 38.4% of the time. Below is a glance at how Hockenson's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Minnesota Vikings teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets T.J. Hockenson 127 95 960 5 10 Justin Jefferson 100 68 1074 5 11 Jordan Addison 108 70 911 10 15 Brandon Powell 44 29 324 1 6

