Super Bowl Odds Update for Week 4: Are the Bengals Cooked?

Another week down. Another week with several surprises. That's the NFL.

Using the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, let's take a look at which teams saw the biggest shift in Super Bowl odds following Week 3's results.

Super Bowl Odds

Team FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Kansas City Chiefs +500 San Francisco 49ers +750 Buffalo Bills +750 Philadelphia Eagles +1100 Baltimore Ravens +1300 Detroit Lions +1300 Houston Texans +1400 View Full Table

Notable Jumps

Washington Commanders

Commanders Super Bowl Odds: +9500 (+15000 in Week 3)

After a statement road win in Week 3 -- powered by a stellar performance from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels -- the Washington Commanders' Super Bowl odds moved from +15000 to +9500, the biggest jump for any team over the past week.

Daniels completed 91.3% of his passes for 254 yards and 2 scores in a 38-33 road win at the Cincinnati Bengals. He also added 39 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Daniels punctuated the victory with an absolute dime to Terry McLaurin for a game-sealing TD.

Washington has now won two straight after a Week 1 defeat, but they're still a longshot to win it all. Despite the Commanders being tied with the Philadelphia Eagles atop the division, Washington sits at +700 odds to win the NFC East -- well back of both the Eagles (-180) and Dallas Cowboys (+270).

Los Angeles Rams

Rams Super Bowl Odds: +6000 (+10000 in Week 3)

The Los Angeles Rams might have saved their season in Week 3, coming from behind to knock off the San Francisco 49ers, 27-24, to notch their first W of the 2024 campaign.

It's not just that the Rams won; it's that they beat a division rival and that the 49ers are 1-2 aaaaaand that San Fran is seriously banged up -- all of those things give the Rams a better shot to win the division than what we thought they had a week ago. Right now, LA's NFC West odds stand at +800. Not good but not impossible.

San Francisco still carries the second-shortest Super Bowl odds (+750) among all teams, but the three other NFC West squads all saw their Lombardi chances improve in Week 3 due to the 49ers' loss.

The Rams are in tread-water mode -- just trying to stay alive until reinforcements arrive in the form of a healthy Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. In Week 4, LA has a winnable road game at the Chicago Bears, a contest where the Rams are just 2.5-point road 'dogs.

Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds: +2900 (+4000 in Week 3)

The market has been slow to buy into the Seattle Seahawks. That's starting to change.

After Seattle's third straight win, the Seahawks have jumped to +2900 to win it all -- they were +4000 a week ago. Seattle's Super Bowl odds stood at +5500 prior to Week 1.

The 'Hawks couldn't have asked for a better start to the season. Not only are they 3-0, Seattle already has a two-game lead on the 49ers. And on top of that, as we just mentioned, the Niners are dealing with several key injuries.

However, Seattle is just 12th in Super Bowl odds and is still listed behind San Fran in terms of NFC West odds, with the 49ers a +110 favorite, compared to Seattle at +190. But the Seahawks could be poised for another jump if they're able to knock off the Detroit Lions on Monday night, a game where Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite.

NFC West Winner 2024-25 NFC West Winner 2024-25 San Francisco 49ers +110 Seattle Seahawks +180 Arizona Cardinals +550 Los Angeles Rams +850 View more odds in Sportsbook

Steep Drops

Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Super Bowl Odds: +2900 (+2000 in Week 3)

It's been a rough start to the season for the Bengals. That's an understatement.

They are 0-3, and the defense just got lit up by Daniels and company on Monday night, failing to force a punt in a home game versus a rookie quarterback. The Week 3 defeat dropped the Bengals' Super Bowl odds from +2000 to +3000.

There are some reasons for optimism, though.

The biggest is that Cincinnati is only one game behind the Baltimore Ravens, the division favorite, per the AFC North odds. While the Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0 and two games clear of the pack in the division, Cincy would likely very much prefer to be three games back of the Steelers than the Ravens.

AFC North Winner 2024-25 AFC North Winner 2024-25 Baltimore Ravens +130 Pittsburgh Steelers +220 Cincinnati Bengals +340 Cleveland Browns +700 View more odds in Sportsbook

Also, the Bengals' offense looked pretty good in Week 3 with Tee Higgins back in the fold.

All in all, the Bengals have dug themselves a hole, but there's still a lot to like about this team. Oddsmakers have a decent amount of faith, too, as Cincinnati carries +122 odds to make the NFL playoffs despite the 0-3 start. Don't write them off just yet.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds: +4700 (+3500 in Week 3)

The NFC South has been a heck of a ride through three games. After everyone in the division other than the Carolina Panthers won in Week 2, everyone other than the Panthers lost in Week 3.

For the Bucs, it wasn't just that they lost at home to a meh Denver Broncos team, it was how they lost, with rookie Bo Nix and a previously lifeless Denver offense scoring 26 in a dominant 26-7 result.

Tampa Bay permitted 352 total yards in Week 3 after giving up 463 total yards to the Lions in Week 2. The Bucs' D is clearly struggling, and they're 2.5-point home underdogs this week versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the loss to Denver, Tampa Bay's Super Bowl odds fell from +3500 to +4700. They're ranked third by NFC South odds, listed at +270 to win the division -- behind both the New Orleans Saints (+150) and Atlanta Falcons (+165).

