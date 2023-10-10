Super Bowl Odds Update: 49ers Remain Undefeated, Packers Thwarted in Sin City

We're five weeks into the 2023-24 NFL season, and a few of the notable Super Bowl LVIII odds frontrunners are really beginning to flex their muscles.

As mentioned, the San Francisco 49ers (5-0), Kansas City Chiefs (4-1), and Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) all won last Sunday and still make up the top three teams on FanDuel Sportsbook's odds board.

However, considering the fashion in which San Francisco routed the rival Dallas Cowboys (a 42-10 beatdown), the 49ers are now entering NFL Week 6 as lone favorites to win the upcoming Super Bowl; such a win would tie the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots for the most Lombardi Trophies in NFL history.

Also around the league last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars smothered the Buffalo Bills, winning overseas for the second consecutive game. Those teams are each at 3-2 leaving London.

In the NFC, the Detroit Lions (4-1) are heating up. Head coach Dan Campbell's group hung 42 points on the Carolina Panthers to earn Detroit's third straight win.

To wrap things up, Week 5 closed on Monday Night Football with a bruising contest in Sin City. In that game, the Las Vegas Raiders narrowly outlasted the Green Bay Packers. Both sides there are now 2-3.

Naturally, Week 6 offers some intriguing matchups, including an International Series showcase between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. But before Thursday Night Football (Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs) restarts the action, let's review the current Super Bowl winner pricing after five weeks of play.

Odds Rank Team Odds Rank Trend (+/-) 1 San Francisco 49ers +1 2 Kansas City Chiefs* -1 3 Philadelphia Eagles* X T4 Buffalo Bills X T4 Miami Dolphins +2 6 Dallas Cowboys -1 7 Baltimore Ravens -1 View Full Table

*Denotes Super Bowl LVII participant

Notable Jumps

San Francisco 49ers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +470

Last Week: +550

Simply, the 49ers are firing on all cylinders at the moment. As noted, San Francisco is now solo atop the Super Bowl leaderboard at most shops across America following the primetime win against Dallas. The statement victory also has the Niners (13.12 nERD) first in the power rankings, per numberFire.

What Brock Purdy -- who's NFL MVP odds now show +700 (tied fourth-best) -- is doing in Northern California is undeniably special. In 2023, he paces all NFL passers with a 83.6 QBR (and zero interceptions). No, he might not have those strapping physical measurements you look for in a signal-caller, but the second-year star from Iowa State truly thrives in head coach Kyle Shanahan's schemes. San Francisco's streak of 15 consecutive regular-season wins is hard proof.

Of course, Purdy's assignment is easier than many other quarterbacks; the 49ers are loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. In terms of scoring, S.F. has the NFL's top defense (13.6 PPG allowed) and second-best offense (33.6 PPG). It is tough to imagine who is going to get in the way of guys like Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Dre Greenlaw, and others.

Jacksonville Jaguars

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +2300

Last Week: +3300

As England's unofficial home NFL team, the Jaguars are fresh off wins in consecutive weeks across the pond. Even sweeter for Duval County: last week's 25-20 upset over Buffalo at Hotspur Stadium actually counted as a road game. With that, Jacksonville is back in the AFC South driver's seat.

After a slow start, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence has looked improved in recent weeks. Last Sunday in London, T-Law passed for 315 yards on a 67.6% completion clip. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley did well catching seven balls on 17.4 yards per reception. However, Jaguars tailback Travis Etienne really stole the show, scoring twice on 136 rushing yards versus a stout Buffalo defense.

In Jacksonville, we are starting to see the makings of a young team with very real talent. They were one of only five underdogs to win straight up (SU) in Week 5.

Due to a less-than-fabulous division, the Jaguars will also benefit from a more assured route to the postseason. However, can they improve on their loss in last year's divisional round?

Detroit Lions

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +1800

Last Week: +2000

The 313 is all in on "Motor City" Dan Campbell and this current Lions group. Other than a hiccup in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit has played some quality football in 2023. Like the aforementioned 49ers, the Lions (6.28 nERD) are currently within the top five of numberFire's NFL power rankings.

Of course, Detroit has never won a Super Bowl. Additionally, they have not qualified for postseason play since 2016. Still, a permeating culture change with the Lions is evident -- contagious, even. At the moment, their offense is fourth in scoring while their D is sixth in yards allowed. Understand that Detroit is dangerous.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lions are firm frontrunners (-320 odds) to win the NFC North. With a 4-1 record SU, Detroit already has a considerable lead over the second-place Packers. Led by NFL journeymen Jared Goff, Josh Reynolds, and David Montgomery, can the Lions move to uncharted territory for Michigan?

Steep Drops

Tennessee Titans

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +8000

Last Week: +7000

At 2-3 overall, the Titans have momentarily fallen into the AFC South cellar -- which is a dark place to be. They may be down, but they are not out. Still, after Tennessee's most recent loss to the Indianapolis Colts, hope is looking bleak with Ryan Tannehill at quaterback. The Titans' offense is ranked 26th in scoring (17.6 PPG) and 24th in yardage. In this league, that is simply not good enough. And head coach Mike Vrabel knows it.

On the side of optimism, Tennessee's two wins so far in 2023 were over sides that both appeared in the AFC playoffs last season: the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals. That will absolutely inject confidence into an organization, but how can they manufacture consistency?

In Week 6, they face a tough Ravens team; perhaps a win over Baltimore can steady the waters in Nashville.

Dallas Cowboys

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +1100

Last Week: +850

What to make of the Cowboys?

Well, they obviously boast talent in many different position groups, but they have also produced wildly different results. After the first two weeks of the season, many experts had Dallas as the NFL's best team. To be fair, their point differential at that time was a staggering +60. Still, in two trips out west this year, the Cowboys were blown out like a DJ Pauly D haircut.

In losses to the 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, Dallas has been outscored 70-26. With the recent stinker in Santa Clara, the Cowboys' odds to win Super Bowl LVIII have lengthened over +1000 for the first time since Week 2. Now showing 11-to-1 odds in the market at FanDuel Sportsbook, can quarterback Dak Prescott cut out the turnovers? He produced three questionable interceptions in Week 5.

While 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons still expresses a heap of faith in Dallas, the absence of All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs is looming larger than expected. The 'Boys have surrendered 24.3 PPG since Diggs' season-ending ACL injury; that clip was just 5.0 PPG prior to the Arizona game.

Green Bay Packers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +6500

Last Week: +5500

Transparently, it has been tough to accurately gauge the 2023-24 Packers. In some contests, third-year quarterback Jordan Love has looked extremely poised and accurate. In others, he has appeared uncomfortable and ineffective. Monday night's loss to the Raiders certainly qualifies as one of those "others." In that game, Love completed only 53.3% of his passes for 182 yards in a narrow defeat.

Of all teams, Green Bay seems to have been bitten by the injury bug. Running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) has only played two games while receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) didn't make his 2023 debut until Week 4. Worst of all, All-Pro left tackle David Bahktiari is out for the year after undergoing knee surgery. Simply, the Pack is in a tough spot, and oddsmakers are noticing.

Perhaps their bye in Week 6 will give Green Bay some time to recuperate.

Honorable Mentions

Trending Up

Los Angeles Chargers +2200

+2200 New Orleans Saints +3800

Falling Down

Baltimore Ravens +1500

+1500 Los Angeles Rams +10000

