Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Performer Betting Odds: Miley Cyrus the Current Favorite

The 2026 Super Bowl has already been scheduled for Sunday, February 8th, in Santa Clara, California.

Shortly after Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl LIX, FanDuel Canada unveiled its odds for the next Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner.

Leading the list of potential performers for 2026 are Miley Cyrus, Chappell Roan, and Oasis. Check out the full odds for Super Bowl LIX's Halftime Show performer below.

Who Will Perform At the Super Bowl LX Half Time Show?

Bets will be settled on the main artist who will perform at Super Bowl LX halftime show as reported by the NFL. This does not include guest appearances. All bets action. Bets after official announcement will be void.

Who will perform at the Super Bowl LX Half Time Show? FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Miley Cyrus +500 Chappell Roan +600 Oasis +650 Christina Aguilera +850 Sabrina Carpenter +850 Metallica +1000 Dua Lipa +1000 View Full Table ChevronDown

When Is the Super Bowl Halftime Show Announcement?

The NFL often announces the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer within the first few weeks of the regular season. For example, Kendrick Lamar was unveiled as the Super Bowl LIX artist on September 8th, 2024.

The year before, Usher was announced as Super Bowl LVIII's performer on September 27th, 2023.

Where Can I Bet On the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show?

Betting on the Super Bowl Halftime Show is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

