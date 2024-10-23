menu item
NFL

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 8: It's All Gone South for the Jets

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 8: It's All Gone South for the Jets

Week 7 was another wild one that had more than its share of impactful injuries. Whose Super Bowl LIX odds moved the most over the last week?

Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Notable Risers

Washington Commanders

Commanders Super Bowl Odds: +2800 (+4000 in Week 7)

The Washington Commanders' ascent continues as they're now at +2800 to win it all. Not even an early-game Jayden Daniels injury could stop them as they still mauled the Carolina Panthers by a score of 40-7 despite Daniels playing just a handful of snaps.

Heading into Week 1, Washington was listed at +12000 to win it all, and those odds lengthened to +20000 -- fifth-longest at the time -- after the Commanders fell in Week 1. Since then, their title odds have consistently shortened to where they are now, which checks in as the 11th-shortest odds.

The injury to Daniels doesn't appear to be too serious, but the Commanders are currently 1.5-point home underdogs this week against the Chicago Bears, which may imply oddsmakers are leaning toward Daniels sitting this week.

Green Bay Packers

Packers Super Bowl Odds: +1700 (+2000 in Week 7)

Following Week 1, after a loss and an injury to Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl odds stood at +3500. Now, on the heels of an impressive Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, Green Bay's Super Bowl odds are down to +1700 -- which, ironically, are almost dead level with their +1800 odds from the preseason.

The Pack check a lot of boxes as they're top-10 both offensively (eighth) and defensively (seventh) by our schedule-adjusted metrics.

The biggest hurdle for the Packers is how difficult the NFC North is. Not counting the Pack, only seven other teams have +1700 or shorter Super Bowl odds, and two of them -- the Detroit Lions (+750) and Minnesota Vikings (+1700) -- are in the NFC North. Despite tying for the seventh-shortest odds to win it all, Green Bay has only the third-best odds to win the NFC North (+380).

Not winning the division will put the Packers on an arduous playoff path that would likely require three road wins to emerge from the NFC. But the Packers control their NFC North fate as 5 of their remaining 10 games are divisional bouts, including a key Week 9 home game versus the Lions.

Notable Fallers

New York Jets

Jets Super Bowl Odds: +5500 (+3000 in Week 7)

Their was legitimate hope for the New York Jets this season. It's pretty much gone now.

New York entered Week 1 at +1800 to win the Super Bowl, tied for the ninth-shortest odds. Entering Week 8, Gang Green is +5500 to win the Lombardi Trophy.

In Week 7, the Jets fell on the road to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 37-15. They've lost four in a row, and the midseason firing of Robert Saleh hasn't helped right the ship.

If there's a reason for optimism, it's that New York has a very winnable game this week at the New England Patriots, a contest where the Jets are a 7.0-point favorite. Maybe a win there can get Aaron Rodgers and company on track.

But their once-elite D ranks 15th by our numbers, and the offense is 23rd. They're listed at -350 odds to miss the NFL playoffs. It's looking like a lost season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds: +5500 (+4000 in Week 7)

Not only did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose in Week 7, but both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans suffered serious injuries. Godwin is likely done for the season while Evans is expected to miss multiple weeks. It's going to be a lot for the Bucs to overcome.

It's a wild swing for Tampa Bay, who just a week prior was coming off a road win over the New Orleans Saints where they scored 51 points. As a result of the Week 7 loss and the key injuries, the Bucs' title odds fell from +4000 to +5500.

While Tampa Bay is tied atop the NFC South, they're listed at +110 odds to make the NFL playoffs. A win this week in a home date with the Atlanta Falcons would be a big boost to the Bucs' playoff chances. Tampa Bay is a 2.5-point underdog for that one.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

