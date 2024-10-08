menu item
NFL

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 6: The Vikings Keep Trending Up

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 6: The Vikings Keep Trending Up

We're through five weeks, and Week 5 was another action-packed week in the NFL. Whose Super Bowl LIX odds moved the most over the last week?

Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
Baltimore Ravens
Houston Texans
Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills

And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New Orleans Saints

New York Giants Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New York Giants

New York Jets Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Tennessee Titans

Washington Commanders Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Washington Commanders

Biggest Risers

Washington Commanders

Commanders Super Bowl Odds: +5000 (+3700 in Week 5)

The Washington Commanders continue to inch up the Super Bowl market and are now at +3700 -- the 15th-shortest odds -- after winning their fourth in a row.

Jayden Daniels has been so good that he's a legit MVP candidate, sporting the fifth-shortest NFL MVP odds (+1100). Washington's offense has been out of this world, scoring 38, 42 and 34 points over the past three weeks. My goodness.

Don't sleep on the defense, either, as the Commanders have held three of their five opponents to 18 or fewer points.

Washington has a huge test in Week 6 as they travel to face the Baltimore Ravens, a game where the Commanders are 6.5-point underdogs. If they win that game, Washington moves from a nice surprise story to the land of contenders.

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings Super Bowl Odds: +1200 (+1700 in Week 5)

The Minnesota Vikings won again, and their Super Bowl odds shortened again. The Vikings went into Week 1 listed at +8000 to win it all. That number has fallen each week as Minny is 5-0 and owns the seventh-shortest Super Bowl odds at +1200.

While Sam Darnold and the offense has been solid, the unit ranks just 15th by numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics. The Vikes' defense is the main reason for the unbeaten start, with numberFire ranking Minnesota's defense first overall -- top four against both the run and the pass.

After their Week 6 bye, the Vikings get a huge NFC North game against the Detroit Lions. The Vikings currently sport -105 odds to win the NFC North and could take a stranglehold on the division with a win against Detroit.

Biggest Fallers

Indianapolis Colts

Colts Super Bowl Odds: +9000 (+5000 in Week 5)

The Indianapolis Colts entered last week as Super Bowl longshots. They left the week as even longer shots thanks to a road loss versus the previously winless Jacksonville Jaguars.

Indy is already two games back of the Houston Texans, whose AFC South odds stand at a commanding -420. Also, Anthony Richardson is hurt again, and the Colts' defense ranks 10th-worst by numberFire's metrics.

Other than that, things haven't been too bad.

Jokes aside, the Colts have winnable games the next two weeks -- at the Tennessee Titans and at home against the Miami Dolphins. The Colts really need to get those because their following three games after that are road matchups at the Texans and Vikings and then a home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds: +4800 (+3700 in Week 5)

The end to last Thursday's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Atlanta Falcons game was wild, and the Bucs' last-second loss had a big impact on the NFC South race, with Atlanta now a -110 favorite and Tampa Bay checking in at +220 odds to win the NFC South.

The Bucs' Super Bowl odds have zigged and zagged the last few weeks as they've alternated wins and losses over the past four games, settling at +4800 heading into Week 6.

Tampa Bay has another pivotal road NFC South game this week as they face the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs are a 2.5-point favorite for that one.

