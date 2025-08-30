2 Best Premier League Bets and Player Props for Arsenal at Liverpool

Within a single soccer match, the betting options are abundant.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Sunday's 11:30 a.m. ET clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at Anfield?

Arsenal vs. Liverpool EPL Betting Picks

It's hard to know what to make of Liverpool's first two matches.

One on hand, they've got six points in the bank and have netted seven goals in the process, and they just picked up a road win at one of the EPL's toughest away grounds despite not playing all that well.

On the flip side, those meh performances -- especially at Newcastle last time out, where the Magpies scored two goals while playing with 10 men and mostly controlled the match before the Reds scored a late winner -- might be papering over the cracks of some legit issues as the Reds try to gel with several new players.

In my eyes, Liverpool have way too much talent to keep under-performing, so once they actually start playing well, it could be lights out for the rest of the EPL.

Arne Slot's side will certainly need to play better to get the win on Sunday because Arsenal have been incredible against big-six sides, going unbeaten in their past 22 such matches. The Gunners have managed three straight draws at Anfield in EPL play. This is a matchup between what looks like the two best teams in the league.

But the Gunners won't be at full strength on Sunday. Star winger Bukayo Saka will be out while Martin Odegaard has yet to train this week (as of Friday). Kai Havertz is also out. Even with Arsenal boasting top-notch squad depth, losing those three -- particularly Saka and Odegaard -- is a huge blow to the Gunners' attack and pushes me toward Liverpool's moneyline.

Liverpool -- with the exception of Virgil van Dijk -- mostly got bullied by Newcastle, especially on set pieces. That's a big concern for this bet given the Gunners' elite set-piece mastery. But at the end of the day, I think Liverpool are just the better team, especially with Arsenal missing some key players.

With people poking holes in the Reds' start despite the back-to-back wins, I think we'll see an inspired Liverpool showing Sunday at Anfield as the Reds try to land the first blow in this year's title race.

More so than a lot of the world's bets teams, Arsenal are -- at times -- perfectly happy to concede possession and soak up pressure. We've seen that from Mikel Arteta's bunch time and time again versus top sides in recent seasons, and given the Gunners' attacking injuries, I think they'll head to Anfield -- which is probably the toughest road venue in the league -- with a defensive mindset.

That puts me on Liverpool to record the most corners in the match.

In away matches against the three other EPL teams to finish in the top four in 2024-25 (Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool), Arsenal had fewer corners in each outing. While the City match is skewed because Arsenal played a large chunk of the game with 10 men, the overall point stands and shows that Arsenal are OK with -- and maybe even sometimes prefer -- playing without the ball against quality opposition.

We saw this play out in Arsenal's Matchweek 1 fixture at Manchester United as the Red Devils controlled 61% of the possession, although Arsenal finished with one more corner (4-3). Liverpool are several levels above Manchester United, and I think we'll see Arsenal lean on their defense at Anfield, resulting in the Reds taking more corners.

