3 Best College Football Bets and Player Props for LSU at Clemson

There's got to be bad blood on the surface of the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers matchup, no?

They're vying for potentially being the best "Tigers" in college football. They both call their home stadium "Death Valley". They've got dueling candidates for this year's Heisman Trophy and No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

On Saturday at 8:30 P.M. EST, we'll get to find out who gets the early bragging rights on all three of these categories. Who is my pick to win the grudge match?

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

LSU at Clemson Betting Picks

Alternate Spread Alternate Spread Clemson (-6.5) +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

I'm okay laying the traditional touchdown in a big game against Brian Kelly -- especially when Clemson's 2025 season is shaping up to be pretty special.

On offense, the team returns Cade Klubnik off his best season as a Tiger, posting the 15th-best QBR (78.8) in FBS last season. In addition to another NFL prospect (Antonio Williams) outside, I've also been pretty glowing about the upgrades to rushing efficiency without Phil Mafah.

The defense might be the highlight, though. Peter Woods and T.J. Parker return as two stalwart on a defense that The Ringer's Todd McShay believes could house up to seven NFL Draft prospects. They were extremely young last year and sent only Barrett Carter to the NFL at linebacker, so expect better than 54th in yards per play (5.3 YPP) allowed this season.

LSU made no major changes to a defense that was 80th in the same category (5.7 YPP), and I'm a bit skeptical of Garrett Nussmeier without the body of work Klubnik showed throughout the playoffs. His numbers dropped dramatically against quality defenses, and Clemson profiles as one.

Especially exchanging a ton of moving parts on the offensive line and skill positions, I could see LSU's scoring attack falling well short of expectations without much hope that a defense inconsistent in Kelly's entire tenure can stop the bleeding.

Adam Randall (CLEM) - Rushing + Receiving Yds Adam Randall (CLEM) Over Aug 30 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As two potential No. 1 overall picks duel, the prop nerd in me is most exciting for a gadget receiver-turned-running back.

Clemson's Adam Randall did such a great job spotlighting at RB in spots that the team is apparently going to use him in Phil Mafah's old role, which was 15.4 carries per game and a 5.8% target share. The Tigers had just five games decided by fewer than 14 points, so Mafah didn't get too many full workloads in shootouts.

LSU didn't change a thing for a defense -- especially in the front seven -- that was 65th in rushing YPA allowed (4.3) a year ago. That's a ton of faith in Harold Perkins Jr. to be healthy and effective.

On a per-touch basis, Randall averaged 11.0 rushing YPA and 9.7 yards per reception (YPR). Any stickiness there would be one of the most explosive skill players in college football.

I've got Randall projected for a hefty role, so his rushing plus receiving (133.8) total followed suit. Will the efficiency stick to the degree my model believes? No, but that's a ton of margin for error against this prop.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Barion Brown (LSU) +280 View more odds in Sportsbook

LSU's wide receiving corps is totally ambiguous for the visitors I project to trail, too.

Garrett Nussmeier is a potential first-round pick, but there's no clear favorite answer of who will be his top target in 2025. The late Kyren Lacy and Mason Taylor are no longer with the program, so Aaron Anderson (16.0%) has the team's highest returning target share.

It'll be interesting to see if he seperates from one of (or both of) Nic Anderson and Barion Brown, who transferred in from the Oklahoma Sooners and Kentucky Wildcats, respectively.

Brown is perhaps the most curious case of the three. He topped 525 yards with big-play upside at UK as an underclassman in 2022 and 2023. In 2024, he fell apart to just catch 26 passes as UK's quarterback situation did the same.

Without much certainty about this room, I'm projecting Nussmeier's weapons at the same target share (18.0%). However, Brown's nose for the end zone resulted in a touchdown projection of 0.38. I'd have set his odds closer to +216.

Get a 50% Profit Boost Token for any wager on the LSU vs. Clemson college football game taking place on August 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.