3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 8/30/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

There's too much fear of a blowout baked into Marina Mabrey's combo prop tonight.

Perhaps the most unheralded star in the W, Mabrey has continued to stuff the stat sheet with 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per 36 minutes over Connecticut's last 10 games. She's topped 16 points in each of her last three contests entering this matchup with the Minnesota Lynx.

Quietly, the Sun are 22-16-1 against the spread (ATS) this year, and another cover would keep this game competitive enough for the Connecticut Sun guard to reach her season average for minutes (31.3).

Rotowire projects Mabrey for 15.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 35.0 minutes on Saturday.

Washington Mystics at Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries get superpowers in front of their raucous Chase Center crowd.

Golden State has a 102.0 offensive rating (ORTG) in their building, totaling 79.1 points per game. The current state of the Washington Mystics certainly isn't a bad matchup.

Washington is ninth in pace (92.4) with the W's fifth-worst defensive rating (107.7 DRTG) over their last 10 games. They've traveled extremely poorly with a -6.5 net rating (NRTG) on the road this year.

This scoring environment isn't stellar, but there's been a market overcorrection to put this overall game total in the 140s. I can't trust the 'Stics in a pretty hostile situation, but DRatings has the home Valkyries projected for 79.6 median points on Saturday.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury

The defending champs might have had a plan all along.

It seems the New York Liberty have had a bit of a maintenance routine going for the past month. As we encroach the playoffs, their pieces seem to be mostly healthy. Sabrina Ionescu (toe) and JonQuel Jones (illness) are listed on FanDuel in the prop market, which is a great sign to their potential availability against a fellow top-five team in the WNBA: the Phoenix Mercury.

Phoenix is struggling, though. They've squeaked by Golden State, Chicago, and Los Angeles -- three bottom-feeders -- by single digits four of their last five, and the exception was getting waxed by Las Vegas. A larger sample of 15 games shows the Mercury at a -1.6 NRTG, and they haven't seemed to find their defensive footing (106.1 DRTG) since adding Kahleah Copper and Dewanna Bonner to the rotation.

DRatings projects a 1.3-point median spread in this one, but hold off until tip. The spread may end up an even better play if Ionescu or Jones ends up sitting; New York just beat Washington by 26 points without both.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.