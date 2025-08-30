5 Under-the-Radar Players to Target in 2025 Fantasy Football Drafts

You've heard by now about breakouts, sleepers, and league-winners. Shockingly enough, the entire fantasy community looking at the same exact 2024 stats and situations seem to be...a lot of the same guys.

Yet, as you go through your draft, you'll see a ton of players in pre-draft rankings who I haven't really heard a case for -- even listening to over 100 fantasy football podcasts. Hey, it's a good content to ponder as I get my steps in.

There are guys who I still like that aren't getting buzz. This article definitely won't include Chase Brown, Emeka Egbuka, or Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

Here are five guys that, while quiet as a mouse on the hype front, can still help you win a fantasy football league. Often, it's these razor-sharp pivots who can make a lot of managers feel dumb in hindsight.

Note: A player's average draft position (ADP) data comes from FantasyPros' half-PPR data. The basis for rounds used in this piece is from 12-player leagues.

Under-the-Radar Players for Fantasy Football in 2025

ADP: 36.7 (RB15)

Once you get past Chase Brown and Bucky Irving, there's a tier of running backs it feels everyone "settles" to draft. Maybe you went two wideouts early and need one, so a guy is just "there" as the default choice.

Not many are excited about Breece Hall, but he's going in this third-to-mid-fourth-round range as an option who could explode in 2025. There are just rumors about more of a "split" in the Jets' backfield similar to what Aaron Glenn practiced against daily with the Detroit Lions, and many are opting for potential touchdown hammer Braelon Allen much, much later in drafts.

Hall should still be a significant priority in half-PPR or full-PPR formats. Justin Fields actually presents a magical blend of checkdown rate and designed rush attempts that should benefit both backs in the offense considerably. Plus, New York doesn't have many downfield weapons besides Garrett Wilson, so it's possible that Hall's 13.8% target share from 2024 is even higher.

If rumors of a split end up being false, Breece could get back to being that guy that was RB4 in total points in 2023...and no one seems to care?

ADP: 63.0 (WR28)

I find some of the discourse around Zay Flowers extremely amusing.

My colleague Annie Nader pointed out Flowers as one of her favorite fantasy football value picks, stating we were "drafting [Flowers] at his floor." I couldn't agree more, and yet, most of the time, Flowers tumbles in drafts -- as in almost every single one I've done thus far.

The flimsy argument against the wideout is that Lamar Jackson tossed 41 scores a year ago, and Flowers caught only 4 of them despite a 25.4% target share that led all others by at least 9.0 percentage points, so he has no upside to score.

Wrong. His end zone target share (17.4%) wasn't ridiculously far off the team lead (26.3%). Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews ran nuclear in the TD column, so now Zay's a bad pick? He's got a better chance of catching 10-plus scores than repeating such a bad effort.

If you're looking for an underrated touchdown regression candidate with WR1 upside in the seventh round, the Ravens' top target might fit the bill.

ADP: 78.0 (WR34)

As usual, wide receivers attached to bad quarterbacks are going to tumble further than they should in drafts. Even the worst passing offense in the league put up 176.2 yards per game last year, so getting 30.0% of its targets is worth a lot.

This could have been Chris Olave, but imagine Olave without the concussion risk. That's Jerry Jeudy, who probably also has the better quarterback situation. Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders, one of my top-ranked quarterbacks in this year's draft, are two guys I believe in to feed him this campaign.

Jeudy broke out in a big way last year. He was one of just seven wideouts to eclipse 1,200 receiving yards, and the QB play wasn't much better. He underperformed his expected touchdown output by 3.7 scores, too.

We saw Flacco ignite the Browns' offense in a limited 2023 stint. Cleveland is projected to trail plenty with just a 4.5-win total, so Jeudy and David Njoku are diamonds in the rough that could easily produce well beyond their ADP.

ADP: 116.3 (RB41)

Those who caught my 2025 fantasy football bold predictions won't be surprised by this inclusion.

Rhamondre Stevenson doesn't turn 28 until February, but you'd think he's 48 with the discourse around him compared to electric rookie teammate TreVeyon Henderson. Even on a gradual decline through the offensive ineptitude through the end of Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo's tenures, Stevenson was the RB29 in fantasy points per game (FPPG) in 2023 and 2024. He finished with exactly 10.6 FPPG in both years. Consistent...and spooky.

I cannot understate enough how improbable it is that Henderson is just the full-time back for this offense. He battled injuries for three years and missed eight total games for the Ohio State Buckeyes before, in his final campaign, the team went and got Quinshon Judkins to be the early-down, inefficient bruiser. It kept him healthy.

That's exactly what Stevenson's skillset indicates he can do, and he saw 43.0% of the team's red zone looks last year.

Everyone is excited about Henderson, Drake Maye, Stefon Diggs, and others given the upgrades at playcaller (Josh McDaniels) and to the offensive line. Stevenson is going to be in line to cash more of these potential scoring drives than anyone is forecasting at this RB42 ADP.

ADP: 124.7 (TE13)

There are two tight ends going outside the top 12 where we know talent, opportunity, and athleticism could collide, but it just hasn't in recent years. One is Kyle Pitts, and the other is Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid was my fantasy football breakout pick of the year just because I'm more confident in his offense, though. He's really already playing well and has a singular obstacle to be a tight end that contributes in a mammoth fashion in fantasy, and it's just getting to play more football.

The former Utah Utes star was already ninth among TEs in yards per route run (1.73 YPRR) last year during a dismal season despite ranking just 70th in catchable target rate (66.7%). That's just rotten luck playing with Josh Allen.

In lieu of only running 58.9% of the Bills' routes, he was still the 15th-largest underperformer in expected fantasy points at any position.

Buffalo's "everybody eats" distribution of opportunities can be extremely frustrating, but just a little bit of positive fortune and separation from Dawson Knox in snaps could make Kincaid -- not an iffy tandem of Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman -- the target of Allen's to own in fantasy football.

If Kincaid has a nice year in the touchdown column as an 11th-round pick, a ton of managers are going to be kicking themselves for not seeing it coming.

