Super Bowl LIX: NFL Spread and Total Predictions for Chiefs vs. Eagles

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for the final game of the season.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Prediction for Super Bowl LIX

Spread Prediction: Eagles -0.8

Total Prediction: 49.0

Thoughts: I am honestly a bit surprised to be showing value in the Eagles here. My model tends to be lower on them because it heavily weighs passing efficiency, and they don't necessarily excel there. This does make me a bit more willing to buy into what the model is saying and take the Eagles' moneyline at plus money.

As for the total, the lookahead line was lower, but it -- justifiably -- moved up with how both offenses looked Sunday. I'll likely need some movement on this number in order to bet into it down the line.

