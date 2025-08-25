Mariners vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the San Diego Padres.

Mariners vs Padres Game Info

Seattle Mariners (70-61) vs. San Diego Padres (74-57)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and SDPA

Mariners vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-134) | SD: (+114)

SEA: (-134) | SD: (+114) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182)

SEA: -1.5 (+150) | SD: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-134) | Under: (+110)

Mariners vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 2-5, 5.87 ERA vs JP Sears (Padres) - 8-10, 4.94 ERA

The Mariners will call on Bryce Miller (2-5) against the Padres and JP Sears (8-10). Miller and his team are 4-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Miller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-4. When Sears starts, the Padres are 13-11-0 against the spread. The Padres are 5-11 in Sears' 16 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Mariners vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (54%)

Mariners vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -134 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the run line against the Mariners. The Padres are -182 to cover, and the Mariners are +150.

Mariners vs Padres Over/Under

Mariners versus Padres on Aug. 25 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -134 and the under set at +110.

Mariners vs Padres Betting Trends

The Mariners have been chosen as favorites in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (57%) in those games.

This year Seattle has won 32 of 51 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Mariners and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 126 opportunities.

In 126 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 53-73-0 against the spread.

The Padres have put together a 29-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

San Diego has gone 18-21 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (46.2%).

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-71-3 record against the over/under.

The Padres have covered 56.6% of their games this season, going 73-56-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 119 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .247 with 68 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .593.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 53 extra-base hits. He's batting .259 with an on-base percentage of .313.

His batting average ranks 76th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 110th, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Josh Naylor has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.347/.449.

Naylor enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Seattle with 110 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .542.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.480) and paces the Padres in hits (147). He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 33rd in slugging.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads his team with a .373 OBP. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .429.

His batting average is 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Luis Arraez has 28 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 26 walks while batting .285.

Xander Bogaerts has 29 doubles, 10 home runs and 48 walks while batting .260.

Mariners vs Padres Head to Head

5/18/2025: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2025: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/16/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/9/2024: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2023: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/8/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/7/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

