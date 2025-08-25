Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 25

Will Jacob deGrom strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Ian Seymour exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Hunter Greene (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners

Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

Johan Oviedo (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +118) | 5 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Washington Nationals at New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 1.9 strikeouts per game in 41 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Athletics

J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -108) | 3.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -182, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 6.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +132) | 6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

Ian Seymour (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +114) | 2.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays

Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers