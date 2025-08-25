FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday's MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 25

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 25

Will Jacob deGrom strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Ian Seymour exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Hunter Greene (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners

  • Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Johan Oviedo (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

  • Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Washington Nationals at New York Yankees

  • Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Brad Lord (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 1.9 strikeouts per game in 41 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

  • Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
  • Noah Cameron (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Athletics

  • J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -182, Under +134) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Brandon Woodruff (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

  • Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -180, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Edward Cabrera (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

  • Ian Seymour (Rays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -154, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Tanner Bibee (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays

  • Joe Ryan (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -168) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
  • Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

  • José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
  • Jacob deGrom (Rangers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

