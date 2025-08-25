Tigers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers are among the MLB teams busy on Monday, up against the Athletics.

Tigers vs Athletics Game Info

Detroit Tigers (78-54) vs. Athletics (60-72)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: MLB Network, NBCS-CA, and FDSDET

Tigers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-220) | OAK: (+184)

DET: (-220) | OAK: (+184) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-140) | OAK: +1.5 (+116)

DET: -1.5 (-140) | OAK: +1.5 (+116) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 11-3, 2.32 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 2-5, 4.95 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (11-3) to the mound, while J.T. Ginn (2-5) will get the nod for the Athletics. Skubal's team is 11-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Skubal's team has won 76.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (16-5). The Athletics have a 4-6-0 ATS record in Ginn's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have a 4-4 record in Ginn's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Tigers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (57.3%)

Tigers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Tigers vs Athletics moneyline has the Tigers as a -220 favorite, while the Athletics are a +184 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Athletics Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Tigers are -140 to cover, while the Athletics are +116 to cover.

Tigers vs Athletics Over/Under

The Tigers-Athletics contest on Aug. 25 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 55 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 10 of 12 games when listed as at least -220 or better on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have hit the over in 63 of their 126 games with a total this season.

The Tigers have an against the spread mark of 62-64-0 in 126 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 98 total times this season. They've gone 42-56 in those games.

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +184 or longer, the Athletics have gone 1-6 (14.3%).

The Athletics have played in 131 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-60-6).

The Athletics have covered 52.7% of their games this season, going 69-62-0 ATS.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.363) this season, fueled by 111 hits. He has a .262 batting average and a slugging percentage of .400.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 109th in slugging.

Torres will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a double, six walks and two RBIs.

Riley Greene leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (129) this season. He's batting .264 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Greene heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .231 with two home runs, six walks and three RBIs.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 111 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Torkelson heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Zach McKinstry is batting .266 with a .342 OBP and 42 RBI for Detroit this season.

McKinstry brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two triples, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a .492 slugging percentage, which leads the Athletics. He's batting .268 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .269 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified players, he is 46th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .306 with 23 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 50 walks.

Shea Langeliers has 99 hits to lead his team.

Tigers vs Athletics Head to Head

6/26/2025: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/8/2024: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/7/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/6/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/7/2024: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/6/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/24/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/23/2023: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

