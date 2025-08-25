MLB
Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 25
Will Shohei Ohtani or Teoscar Hernandez go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 25, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +162 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 128 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 107 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Austin Hays (Reds): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 122 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 97 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 121 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Gavin Lux (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 128 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 128 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 129 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 128 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 125 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 82 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)
Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 124 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Ronny Simon (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 113 games (has homered in 0.9% of games)
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 130 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 130 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 128 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 128 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Starling Marte (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Hayden Senger (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
Washington Nationals at New York Yankees
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +130 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 50 games (has homered in 30% of games)
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +164 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 120 games (has homered in 28.3% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 98 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Riley Adams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Brady House (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 89 games
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 129 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games)
- Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 120 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 127 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Curtis Mead (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 89 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 107 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 107 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Kyle Teel (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Athletics
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 126 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 99 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 116 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 130 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Brett Harris (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Max Schuemann (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)
Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 98 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 124 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)
- Isaac Collins (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 124 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games
- Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 130 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jurickson Profar (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Max Acosta (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 130 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 113 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 94 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 118 games
Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 107 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 124 games (has homered in 27.4% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 122 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Carson Williams (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 79 games
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Tristan Gray (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 111 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers
- Jo Adell (Angels): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 120 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 30 HR in 128 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 99 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 111 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 110 games (has homered in 17.3% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 85 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Yoan Moncada (Angels): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 61 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Joc Pederson (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)
- Niko Kavadas (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 116 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Christian Moore (Angels): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 100 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Ezequiel Duran (Rangers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games
- Bryce Teodosio (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Kyle Higashioka (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 99 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 124 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Alejandro Osuna (Rangers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)