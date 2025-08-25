Monday’s MLB Home Run Props - Aug. 25

Will Shohei Ohtani or Teoscar Hernandez go yard on Monday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on Aug. 25, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +162 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 128 games (has homered in 32.8% of games)

+162 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 128 games (has homered in 32.8% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 107 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 107 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 131 games (has homered in 13% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 118 games (has homered in 14.4% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 102 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 59 games (has homered in 16.9% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 113 games (has homered in 8% of games) Austin Hays (Reds): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 79 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 120 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 126 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 119 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Miguel Andujar (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 78 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 122 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 122 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 22 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Santiago Espinal (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 97 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 97 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Reds): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 121 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 121 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Gavin Lux (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 112 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +158 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 49 HR in 128 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+158 to hit a HR | 49 HR in 128 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Mariners): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 128 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 40 HR in 128 games (has homered in 25% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 130 games (has homered in 17.7% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 129 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 129 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 128 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 128 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 131 games (has homered in 16% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Ramon Laureano (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 101 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 114 games (has homered in 14% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 114 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 128 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 105 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 126 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 125 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 125 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Freddy Fermin (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 82 games (has homered in 1.2% of games)

Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 103 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 117 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 120 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 124 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 124 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 90 games (has homered in 10% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Ronny Simon (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 25 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 25 games Henry Davis (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 111 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Thomas Saggese (Cardinals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 5 games (has homered in 20% of games) Jared Triolo (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 69 games (has homered in 7.2% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +2000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 113 games (has homered in 0.9% of games)

+2000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 113 games (has homered in 0.9% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 79 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 90 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 45 HR in 130 games (has homered in 32.3% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 45 HR in 130 games (has homered in 32.3% of games) Pete Alonso (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 29 HR in 130 games (has homered in 19.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 29 HR in 130 games (has homered in 19.2% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 32 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 32 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 128 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 128 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 128 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 128 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 105 games (has homered in 12.4% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 123 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 107 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 125 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 101 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 99 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 115 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Starling Marte (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 99 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Hayden Senger (Mets): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Mark Vientos (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 90 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 93 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)

Washington Nationals at New York Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +130 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 50 games (has homered in 30% of games)

+130 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 50 games (has homered in 30% of games) Aaron Judge (Yankees): +164 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 40 HR in 120 games (has homered in 28.3% of games)

+164 to hit a HR | 40 HR in 120 games (has homered in 28.3% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 98 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 98 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 128 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 108 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 112 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 96 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 120 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 115 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 124 games (has homered in 13.7% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 112 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Brady House (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 86 games (has homered in 3.5% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 126 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 103 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 89 games

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 129 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 124 games (has homered in 15.3% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 129 games (has homered in 20.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 129 games (has homered in 20.2% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games) Michael A. Taylor (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 85 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 120 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 120 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 127 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 127 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Lenyn Sosa (White Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 112 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 117 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 75 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Curtis Mead (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 89 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 89 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Adam Frazier (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 107 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 107 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 107 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 107 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 97 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Athletics

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 22 HR in 102 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 31 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.1% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 31 HR in 128 games (has homered in 21.1% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 126 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 126 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 28 HR in 99 games (has homered in 26.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 28 HR in 99 games (has homered in 26.3% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 132 games (has homered in 18.9% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 90 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 116 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 116 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 100 games (has homered in 11% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 116 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 130 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 130 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 122 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 117 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 107 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 97 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Brett Harris (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 9 games Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Max Schuemann (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 20.5% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 112 games (has homered in 20.5% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 98 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 98 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 125 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 121 games (has homered in 14% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 124 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 124 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 24 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 83 games (has homered in 8.4% of games) Isaac Collins (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 103 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Blaze Alexander (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 38 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 124 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 124 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 130 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 106 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 107 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 114 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 50 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 50 games Andruw Monasterio (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 21.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 64 games (has homered in 21.9% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 105 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 130 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 130 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 119 games (has homered in 16% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 127 games (has homered in 12.6% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Jurickson Profar (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 92 games (has homered in 13% of games) Max Acosta (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 130 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 130 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 88 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 113 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 113 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 94 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 94 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Ignacio Alvarez (Braves): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 27 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 27 games Nick Allen (Braves): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 118 games

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians

Brandon Lowe (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 107 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 25 HR in 107 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 37 HR in 124 games (has homered in 27.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 37 HR in 124 games (has homered in 27.4% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 126 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 122 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 122 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 106 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 113 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 80 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Carson Williams (Rays): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 101 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 78 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 123 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 88 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 79 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 79 games Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 103 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Tristan Gray (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 11 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 94 games (has homered in 11.7% of games) Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 111 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers