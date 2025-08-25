Dodgers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Reds Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (74-57) vs. Cincinnati Reds (68-63)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and FDSOH

Dodgers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | CIN: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | CIN: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)

LAD: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Dodgers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 4-2, 4.17 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 5-3, 2.63 ERA

The probable starters are Emmet Sheehan (4-2) for the Dodgers and Hunter Greene (5-3) for the Reds. Sheehan and his team have a record of 3-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Sheehan's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Reds have gone 6-6-0 ATS in Greene's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in six of Greene's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those games.

Dodgers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (56.2%)

Dodgers vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Dodgers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +140 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -170.

Dodgers vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Reds contest on Aug. 25, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 65, or 57.5%, of the 113 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 53 times in 90 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 65 of 129 chances this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 53-76-0 in 129 games with a line this season.

The Reds have compiled a 35-34 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50.7% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 14-16 record (winning 46.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

In the 124 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 49 times (49-70-5).

The Reds have a 67-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 139 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .619, both of which rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average and an on-base percentage of .389.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts is hitting .248 with 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 49 walks. He's slugging .371 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 101st in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 140th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman has 135 hits this season and has a slash line of .305/.376/.503.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 128 hits, an OBP of .316 plus a slugging percentage of .452.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has racked up a slugging percentage of .458 and has 140 hits, both team-high numbers for the Reds. He's batting .275 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 37th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

De La Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .363 OBP. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .376.

His batting average is 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 135th in slugging.

Spencer Steer has 18 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .236.

Austin Hays is batting .264 with 13 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Dodgers vs Reds Head to Head

7/30/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/29/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/28/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/26/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/25/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/24/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/19/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/18/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/17/2024: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/16/2024: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!