Super Bowl LIX Hypothetical Matchup Lookahead Lines and Betting Odds

With the matchups for the NFL Conference Championships now set, we're down to just four hypothetical team pairings for Super Bowl LIX. And with that, FanDuel Sportsbook's got odds up for each outcome.

As with all hypothetical matchups, your bet is voided if that version of the game isn't ultimately played. It's a way to get ahead of things if you think a team will perform well on Sunday, making them tougher to bet once the final matchup is set.

Here's what the lookahead NFL betting odds say for the potential matchups we could see down in New Orleans depending on what happens this Sunday.

Super Bowl LIX Lookahead Lines

Super Bowl LIX Hypothetical Betting Odds Analysis

At least as of now, the AFC team -- whether it's the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs -- would be favored across each iteration.

The Philadelphia Eagles could, though, shift that narrative with a quality showing Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Their moneyline is even money against the Bills, and they're at -104 if they were to face the Chiefs.

The Commanders would face more of an uphill battle, but that's nothing new for them. They won as three-point underdogs in the Wild Card Round before pulling off the huge upset against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Don't be shocked if markets move even more in their favor should they pull off even more magic as near-touchdown underdogs against the Eagles in the NFC Conference Championship Game.

