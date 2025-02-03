Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: Who is Performing at the 2025 Super Bowl?

The 2025 Super Bowl is set.

Super Bowl LIX pits the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl.

Though we've just recently learned which teams will be facing off in Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar was determined to be the halftime performer months ago. Let's break down everything you need to know about the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Who is Doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Grammy award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will play the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

This will be the second time Kendrick Lamar's appeared in the Super Bowl halftime show after he performed as a guest during the 2023 halftime show. This year will be the first time he solo-headlines the halftime show.

When is the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The 2025 Super Bowl halftime show will take place after the second quarter of Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9th.

With the game scheduled to kickoff at 6:35pm ET, the halftime show will likely take place between 8pm ET and 8:30pm ET.

How Long is the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Typically, the Super Bowl halftime show lasts between 10 and 15 minutes.

Who is Performing in the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Kendrick Lamar has already announced that SZA will join him for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

How To Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Super Bowl halftime show can be viewed on FOX.

Super Bowl Halftime Show Betting

FanDuel does offer novelty props for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, including the total number of songs, which song will go first/last, and which celebrity guest will appear on stage. A full list of Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Prop Bets can be found here and via FanDuel Canada.

Note: Super Bowl Halftime Show props are only available in Ontario on FanDuel.

Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds

Below are the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LIX betting odds, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

A full list of Super Bowl odds can be found via the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

