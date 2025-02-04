Super Bowl LIX Injury Report: Who Will and Won't Play for Chiefs vs. Eagles?

With Super Bowl LIX now just a couple of days away, we've got some key injuries to track, primarily on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both they and the Kansas City Chiefs were required to submit injury reports last week, detailing the practice availability for each player.

On the Chiefs' side, things were clear. So let's start there, and then we'll dig into the messiness with the Eagles.

Chiefs' Injury Report for the 2025 Super Bowl

Player Position Injury Wednesday Practice Thursday Practice Friday Practice Patrick Mahomes QB Ankle Full Full Full Jawaan Taylor RT Knee Full Limited Full Jaylen Watson CB Ankle Full Full Full Bryan Cook FS Quad Full Full Full Skyy Moore WR Abdomen N/A Limited Limited

Patrick Mahomes has been managing his ankle injury for the past month and a half, but he has played -- and played excellently -- throughout it. He's good to go.

The only question mark is Skyy Moore, who was designated to return to practice last week. Moore has been out since October with an abdominal injury but would likely play a small role even if he were to be activated from IR.

Eagles' Injury Report for the 2025 Super Bowl

Player Position Injury Wednesday Practice Thursday Practice Friday Practice Saqon Barkley RB Rest Did Not Practice Did Not Practice Did Not Practice Zack Baun LB Groin Full Full Did Not Practice AJ Brown WR Rest Did Not Practice Did Not Practice Did Not Practice Britain Covey WR Neck Limited Limited Limited Landon Dickerson LG/C Knee Did Not Practice Did Not Practice Did Not Practice Kenneth Gainwell RB Concussion/Knee Did Not Practice Did Not Practice Did Not Practice Dallas Goedert TE Rest/Ankle Did Not Practice Did Not Practice Did Not Practice View Full Table ChevronDown

There's a lot more to sort through here, both on the good and the bad end. Let's start up front.

Will Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens Play in the 2025 Super Bowl?

In the Conference Championship, Landon Dickerson started at center in place of an injured Cam Jurgens. Dickerson hurt his knee mid-game, forcing Jurgens to come back in at center despite his back injury.

Neither was able to practice at all last week. Given Jurgens was able to tough it out in the Conference Championship, I'd have to assume he'll be able to play on Sunday, even if he's not at full strength. Dickerson is the bigger question mark, given he had to come out after halftime in that one. Tyler Steen would likely start at left guard if Dickerson can't go.

Will Zack Baun Play in the 2025 Super Bowl?

Zack Baun was a surprise addition to the injury report Friday, sitting out practice entirely with a groin issue.

Baun has been a revelation for the Eagles this year, and his importance has increased with the injury to fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean. Thus, a Baun absence would be a big blow.

Initial reporting around the Baun injury -- and those to Dickerson and Jurgens -- has been positive, indicating he should be good to go. We'll just have to keep tabs on them this week in practice, as well.

Will Brandon Graham Play in the 2025 Super Bowl?

On the positive end of the spectrum, defensive lineman Brandon Graham returned to practice last week, putting him in line to play, as well.

Graham tore his triceps in November, and given he had previously said this would be his final season, it looked like his career might have been over. Instead, Graham logged a pair of limited practices and seems to be trending toward a return.

The Eagles' defense stepped up even while Graham was out, so adding him back into the equation would be just icing on the cake. He does still need to be activated to the 53-man roster in order to play this week.

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for Sunday? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Super Bowl betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.