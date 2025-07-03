Cubs vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians.

Cubs vs Guardians Game Info

Chicago Cubs (51-35) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-44)

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and CLEG

Cubs vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-156) | CLE: (+132)

CHC: (-156) | CLE: (+132) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)

CHC: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Cubs vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 3-2, 4.80 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 4-9, 4.36 ERA

The probable starters are Cade Horton (3-2) for the Cubs and Luis Ortiz (4-9) for the Guardians. Horton and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Horton's team has a record of 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Ortiz starts, the Guardians are 6-10-0 against the spread. The Guardians are 3-6 in Ortiz's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (63.3%)

Cubs vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Guardians reveal Chicago as the favorite (-156) and Cleveland as the underdog (+132) on the road.

Cubs vs Guardians Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Cubs are +134 to cover, and the Guardians are -162.

Cubs vs Guardians Over/Under

The Cubs-Guardians contest on July 3 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Cubs vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (70.9%) in those games.

Chicago has a record of 21-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 84 opportunities.

In 84 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 42-42-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 52 total times this season. They've finished 21-31 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 4-12 (25%).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-44-3 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have covered 47.6% of their games this season, going 39-43-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an OPS of .923, fueled by an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .530. He has a .290 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 13th in slugging.

Tucker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .268 with 20 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

Crow-Armstrong heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a triple, two walks and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago with 86 hits. He is batting .261 this season and 46 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Suzuki enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has been key for Chicago with 90 hits, an OBP of .334 plus a slugging percentage of .377.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up a team-best OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.487), and leads the Guardians in hits (92, while batting .301).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Steven Kwan's .413 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 19th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is batting .240 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks.

Kyle Manzardo has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .223.

Cubs vs Guardians Head to Head

7/2/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/1/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/13/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/12/2024: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-8 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/30/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

