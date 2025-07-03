Cubs vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3
Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.
Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians.
Cubs vs Guardians Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (51-35) vs. Cleveland Guardians (40-44)
- Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and CLEG
Cubs vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-156) | CLE: (+132)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+134) | CLE: +1.5 (-162)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Cubs vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 3-2, 4.80 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Guardians) - 4-9, 4.36 ERA
The probable starters are Cade Horton (3-2) for the Cubs and Luis Ortiz (4-9) for the Guardians. Horton and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Horton's team has a record of 5-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Ortiz starts, the Guardians are 6-10-0 against the spread. The Guardians are 3-6 in Ortiz's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Cubs vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (63.3%)
Cubs vs Guardians Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Guardians reveal Chicago as the favorite (-156) and Cleveland as the underdog (+132) on the road.
Cubs vs Guardians Spread
- The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Cubs are +134 to cover, and the Guardians are -162.
Cubs vs Guardians Over/Under
- The Cubs-Guardians contest on July 3 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.
Cubs vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (70.9%) in those games.
- Chicago has a record of 21-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 45 of their 84 opportunities.
- In 84 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 42-42-0 against the spread.
- The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 52 total times this season. They've finished 21-31 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer, Cleveland has a record of 4-12 (25%).
- The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-44-3 record against the over/under.
- The Guardians have covered 47.6% of their games this season, going 39-43-0 against the spread.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker has an OPS of .923, fueled by an OBP of .393 to go with a slugging percentage of .530. He has a .290 batting average, as well.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Tucker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong is batting .268 with 20 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .305.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.
- Crow-Armstrong heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a triple, two walks and three RBIs.
- Seiya Suzuki leads Chicago with 86 hits. He is batting .261 this season and 46 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- Suzuki enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.
- Nico Hoerner has been key for Chicago with 90 hits, an OBP of .334 plus a slugging percentage of .377.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has put up a team-best OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.487), and leads the Guardians in hits (92, while batting .301).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 31st in slugging.
- Steven Kwan's .413 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .354.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 19th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.
- Carlos Santana is batting .240 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 37 walks.
- Kyle Manzardo has 11 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks while batting .223.
Cubs vs Guardians Head to Head
- 7/2/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/1/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 8/14/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/13/2024: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/12/2024: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 6/30/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
