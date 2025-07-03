Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads playing on Thursday, versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (48-38) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-38)

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network, SNET, and YES

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-124) | TOR: (+106)

NYY: (-124) | TOR: (+106) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156)

NYY: -1.5 (+130) | TOR: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 4-4, 3.09 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 7-4, 4.29 ERA

The probable pitchers are Clarke Schmidt (4-4) for the Yankees and Chris Bassitt (7-4) for the Blue Jays. Schmidt and his team are 4-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schmidt's team has a record of 6-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays are 12-4-0 ATS in Bassitt's 16 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays are 3-3 in Bassitt's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (53.7%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +106 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -124 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Blue Jays are -156 to cover, and the Yankees are +130.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Blue Jays on July 3, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 45 times (59.2%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 42 times in 71 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 33 of 85 chances this season.

In 85 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 38-47-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 52 total times this season. They've finished 28-24 in those games.

Toronto has gone 19-14 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (57.6%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times this season for a 47-35-3 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have covered 62.4% of their games this season, going 53-32-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.470), slugging percentage (.735) and total hits (115) this season. He has a .363 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Judge will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with two doubles, three home runs, eight walks and seven RBIs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .267 with 15 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 63rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 52nd.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .311 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt is batting .286 with a .431 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Goldschmidt heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three doubles and three walks.

Anthony Volpe has nine home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .383, a team-high for the Blue Jays. He's batting .278 and slugging .446.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

George Springer's 72 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 while slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 50th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Bo Bichette has a .427 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement is hitting .300 with 17 doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

7/2/2025: 11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/1/2025: 12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-5 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/30/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/27/2025: 11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/25/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/4/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/30/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/29/2024: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/28/2024: 16-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

