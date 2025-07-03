Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

MLB action on Thursday includes the Houston Astros facing the Colorado Rockies.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (52-34) vs. Colorado Rockies (19-67)

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: MLB Network, COLR, and SCHN

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-186) | COL: (+156)

HOU: (-186) | COL: (+156) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-126) | COL: +1.5 (+105)

HOU: -1.5 (-126) | COL: +1.5 (+105) Total: 11 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter (Astros) - 1-1, 3.34 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 1-9, 5.56 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Brandon Walter (1-1) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (1-9) will answer the bell for the Rockies. When Walter starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Walter's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 5-10-0 against the spread when Freeland starts. The Rockies are 2-12 in Freeland's 14 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (61.2%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -186 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +156 underdog despite being at home.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Rockies are +105 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -126.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

Astros versus Rockies on July 3 has an over/under of 11 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (61.7%) in those contests.

This season Houston has come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -186 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 33 of 85 chances this season.

The Astros are 44-41-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline 81 total times this season. They've gone 17-64 in those games.

Colorado is 11-49 (winning just 18.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +156 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 84 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-48-3).

The Rockies have a 32-52-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 38.1% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes is hitting .253 with 10 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 43 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .461.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 89th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Jose Altuve is batting .259 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 28 walks, while slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Jake Meyers has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .364 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Yainer Diaz has 10 home runs, 34 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up 85 hits with a .332 on-base percentage and a .525 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .286.

He is 31st in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Jordan Beck is hitting .270 with 17 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .327.

He is 57th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Mickey Moniak has seven doubles, five triples, 12 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .238.

Ryan McMahon is batting .216 with 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks.

Astros vs Rockies Head to Head

7/2/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/1/2025: 6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/26/2024: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/25/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/28/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/27/2024: 12-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/19/2023: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/18/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/5/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/4/2023: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

