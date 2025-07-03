Mets vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the New York Mets facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Mets vs Brewers Game Info

New York Mets (49-38) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (48-38)

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSWI

Mets vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-162) | MIL: (+136)

NYM: (-162) | MIL: (+136) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+130) | MIL: +1.5 (-156)

NYM: -1.5 (+130) | MIL: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Mets) - 5-4, 3.30 ERA vs José Quintana (Brewers) - 6-2, 3.30 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (5-4) to the mound, while Jose Quintana (6-2) will answer the bell for the Brewers. Peterson and his team have a record of 7-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Peterson's team has a record of 8-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Brewers are 7-4-0 ATS in Quintana's 11 starts with a set spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Quintana's starts this season, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

Mets vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (62.5%)

Mets vs Brewers Moneyline

New York is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +136 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Brewers Spread

The Mets are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Milwaukee is -156 to cover.

Mets vs Brewers Over/Under

Mets versus Brewers on July 3 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Mets vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 58 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (65.5%) in those games.

This season New York has come away with a win 19 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of their 84 opportunities.

The Mets have posted a record of 42-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have won 18 of the 41 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.9%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Milwaukee has a 3-5 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

In the 85 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-48-1).

The Brewers have put together a 45-40-0 record against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 78 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .395. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

He ranks 81st in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Pete Alonso has 94 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .530, both of which are best among New York hitters this season. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .376.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 28th, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Francisco Lindor has 89 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.330/.457.

Brandon Nimmo has 16 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has racked up a slugging percentage of .445, a team-high for the Brewers. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .285.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 144th and he is 64th in slugging.

Christian Yelich's 80 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .460 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He is 75th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage in MLB.

Sal Frelick has nine doubles, three triples, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .296.

Brice Turang has a .361 OBP to lead his team.

Mets vs Brewers Head to Head

7/2/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/2/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/3/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/2/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2024: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/28/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 3/30/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

