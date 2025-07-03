Tigers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The MLB's Thursday schedule includes the Detroit Tigers facing the Washington Nationals.

Tigers vs Nationals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (54-33) vs. Washington Nationals (36-50)

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and FDSDET

Tigers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-162) | WSH: (+136)

DET: (-162) | WSH: (+136) Spread: DET: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120)

DET: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Tigers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dietrich Enns (Tigers) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 6-3, 4.73 ERA

The probable starters are Dietrich Enns (1-0) for the Tigers and Jake Irvin (6-3) for the Nationals. Enns helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Enns' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Nationals have a 10-7-0 ATS record in Irvin's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in 16 of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 9-7 in those games.

Tigers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (57.9%)

Tigers vs Nationals Moneyline

Detroit is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +136 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Nationals Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Nationals. The Tigers are -100 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -120.

Tigers vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Nationals on July 3 is 9.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Tigers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Tigers have won in 35, or 67.3%, of the 52 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Detroit has a record of 21-7 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 40 of their 82 opportunities.

The Tigers are 45-37-0 against the spread in their 82 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 31 of the 64 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.4%).

Washington has a 14-17 record (winning 45.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 43 times this season for a 43-38-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have gone 44-38-0 against the spread this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has 97 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .552, both of which lead Detroit hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average and an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 14th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 57th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .279 with 44 walks and 45 runs scored. He's slugging .428.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Spencer Torkelson has 68 hits this season and has a slash line of .234/.336/.485.

Torkelson enters this game with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is batting .256 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Zach McKinstry is batting .290 with a .361 OBP and 25 RBI for Detroit this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has 91 hits with a .387 on-base percentage and a .547 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Nationals. He's batting .283.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 36th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Wood brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .400 with nine walks and two RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .287 with 18 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .356.

His batting average ranks 28th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .269 with 19 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks.

Tigers vs Nationals Head to Head

7/2/2025: 9-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/2/2025: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/13/2024: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/12/2024: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/11/2024: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2023: 5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/19/2023: 8-6 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

