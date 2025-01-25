Suns vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Suns vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (6-37) are heavy underdogs (by 14.5 points) to stop a 19-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (22-21) on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Suns vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -14.5 231.5 -1149 +730

Suns vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (83.2%)

Suns vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 15 times this season (15-27-1).

The Wizards have 16 wins against the spread in 43 games this season.

This season, 21 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total.

The Wizards have gone over the point total 51.2% of the time this year (22 of 43 games with a set point total).

In home games, Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread (6-14-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (9-13-0).

The Suns have eclipsed the total less often when playing at home, hitting the over in eight of 21 home matchups (38.1%). On the road, they have hit the over in 13 of 22 games (59.1%).

This season, Washington is 10-13-0 at home against the spread (.435 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-13-1 ATS (.300).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.2%, 12 of 23) compared to away (50%, 10 of 20).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.7 points, 6.6 assists and 3.9 boards.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.2 points, 4.1 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Tyus Jones averages 11.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 47.3% from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

Bradley Beal averages 17.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 21.4 points, 3 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also sinking 42.4% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from 3-point range, with 3.7 triples per game (fifth in league).

Per game, Jonas Valanciunas gives the Wizards 11.7 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Alex Sarr provides the Wizards 11.7 points, 6.8 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 1.6 blocks (seventh in league).

The Wizards receive 12.3 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists.

Per game, Bub Carrington provides the Wizards 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

