Suns vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Tuesday, April 8, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: TNT, NBCS-BA, truTV, and MAX

The Phoenix Suns (35-43) are underdogs (+6) as they attempt to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (46-32) at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs on TNT, NBCS-BA, truTV, and MAX. The point total for the matchup is set at 228.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -6 228.5 -245 +200

Suns vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (57.3%)

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread 39 times over 78 games with a set spread.

The Suns are 28-48-2 against the spread this season.

This season, 39 of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total.

Suns games this year have gone over the point total 41 times in 78 opportunities (52.6%).

Against the spread, Golden State has performed worse when playing at home, covering 18 times in 39 home games, and 21 times in 39 road games.

The Warriors have gone over the over/under in 19 of 39 home games (48.7%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 20 of 39 matchups (51.3%).

This year, Phoenix is 13-23-2 at home against the spread (.342 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-25-0 ATS (.375).

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have finished over less frequently at home (17 of 38, 44.7%) than on the road (24 of 40, 60%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 24.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Draymond Green is averaging 9 points, 5.7 assists and 6.1 boards.

Jimmy Butler averages 17.1 points, 5.6 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field.

Buddy Hield's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.9 points for the Suns, plus 4.1 boards and 7 assists.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 10.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He is making 45% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 treys.

The Suns are receiving 9.3 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 17 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 49.7% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Nick Richards averages 9.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is making 59.4% of his shots from the field.

