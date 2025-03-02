Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Sunday, March 2, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ESPN, AZFamily, and FDSN

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29) are 1.5-point underdogs against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (28-32) Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Footprint Center. The matchup starts at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and FDSN. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -1.5 231.5 -126 +108

Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (51.7%)

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Suns are 21-38-1 against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have played 61 games, with 26 wins against the spread.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times out of 61 chances this season.

Timberwolves games this year have gone over the total in 34 of 61 opportunities (55.7%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has performed worse at home, covering nine times in 29 home games, and 12 times in 31 road games.

The Suns have eclipsed the total less often at home, hitting the over in 12 of 29 home matchups (41.4%). On the road, they have hit the over in 20 of 31 games (64.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.333, 10-19-1 record) than on the road (.516, 16-15-0).

In 2024-25, a higher percentage of the Timberwolves' games have finished above the over/under at home (56.7%, 17 of 30) than away (54.8%, 17 of 31).

Suns Leaders

Booker's numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones averages 10.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 40.3% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

Bradley Beal is averaging 18 points, 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 41.9% from downtown, with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Timberwolves Leaders

Per game, Edwards gets the Timberwolves 27.3 points, 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Timberwolves are receiving 14.9 points, 6 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Naz Reid.

Julius Randle averages 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is sinking 47% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

The Timberwolves receive 12.2 points per game from Jaden McDaniels, plus 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.