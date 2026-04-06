Suns vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Suns vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBC/Peacock and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (49-29) are slightly favored (by 1 point) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (43-35) on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 11 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5.

Suns vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -1 218.5 -116 -102

Suns vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (51.4%)

Suns vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread 32 times in 78 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Suns are 46-30-2 this year.

Rockets games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the point total 35 times in 78 opportunities (44.9%).

At home, Houston sports a worse record against the spread (14-24-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (18-22-0).

The Rockets have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (36.8%) than road games (55%).

Against the spread, Phoenix has an identical winning percentage (.590) at home (23-15-1 record) and away (23-15-1).

Suns games have finished above the over/under 35.9% of the time at home (14 of 39), and 53.8% of the time on the road (21 of 39).

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 25.9 points, 4.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

Amen Thompson averages 17.9 points, 7.8 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 52.7% from the floor.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.8 points for the Suns, plus 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Collin Gillespie averages 12.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is also draining 42% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.

Per game, Royce O'Neale gets the Suns 9.8 points, 4.8 boards and 2.7 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Suns are receiving 20.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

Mark Williams' numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 8 boards and 1 assists per game. He is draining 63.9% of his shots from the field.

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