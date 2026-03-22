Suns vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Suns vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and SportsNet

The Phoenix Suns (39-32) will look to end a five-game losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (39-30) on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at PHX Arena as just 2-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9 p.m. ET on AZFamily, Suns+, and SportsNet. The point total is set at 220.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -2 220.5 -132 +112

Suns vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (51.5%)

Suns vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors are 35-34-0 against the spread this season.

The Suns have 42 wins against the spread in 71 games this season.

This season, Raptors games have hit the over 27 times out of 71 chances.

Suns games this year have hit the over on 30 of 71 set point totals (42.3%).

Toronto has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (20-14-0) than it has at home (15-20-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Raptors hit the over more often in home games, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 35 opportunities this season (42.9%). In road games, they have hit the over 12 times in 34 opportunities (35.3%).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (20-15-1). On the road, it is .629 (22-12-1).

Suns games have gone above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (12 of 36), and 51.4% of the time away (18 of 35).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 18.6 points, 7.9 boards and 5.4 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram averages 21.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 47.4% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 17 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 44.5% from the field and 37.6% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili averages 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 51.8% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per game.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19 points, 5.4 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker provides the Suns 25.5 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.3 points, 4.2 boards and 4.8 assists. He is also making 42.8% of his shots from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game (ninth in NBA).

Per game, Royce O'Neale gives the Suns 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Suns receive 17.2 points per game from Grayson Allen, plus 3 boards and 4.1 assists.

The Suns are receiving 6.3 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Oso Ighodaro.

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