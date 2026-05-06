Adolis Garcia Home Run Prop Bet: Best MLB Daily Dinger Pick and Odds for May 6, 2026

Daily Dinger Home Run Pick

Adolis Garcia (+410)

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For today, who should you pick to hit a home run?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Daily Dinger Home Run Pick Today for FanDuel

A's at Phillies, 6:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Adolis Garcia +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

At home against a southpaw who permits a lot of fly-balls, Adolis Garcia is my favorite Daily Dinger pick today.

I like picking on fly-ball pitchers who don't miss many bats -- that's exactly who Jeffrey Springs is. The veteran lefty is surrendering a 47.2% fly-ball rate this season, and he recorded a lowly 19.4% K rate in 2025. Righty bats got to him for 1.66 homers per nine and a 46.7% fly-ball rate a year ago.

While Garcia isn't tearing it up by any means, struggling to a .304 wOBA so far this season, he's also been a little unlucky -- particularly in the HR department. Garcia owns a 9.7% homer-to-fly-ball rate, which is well below his career 16.1% mark.

On top of all that, Citizens Bank Park is a hitter-friendly venue, and the Athletics' bullpen is sixth-worst in reliever xFIP.

Garcia checks a lot of boxes today.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.