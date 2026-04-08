Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 8

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: KFAA, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (43-36) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites against the Dallas Mavericks (25-54) on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on KFAA, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5.

Suns vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -10.5 231.5 -521 +400

Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (82.4%)

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Suns have compiled a 46-31-2 record against the spread this season.

The Mavericks have 33 wins against the spread in 79 games this year.

Suns games have gone over the total 36 times this season.

Mavericks games this year have gone over the total in 37 of 79 opportunities (46.8%).

At home, Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread (23-16-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-15-1).

At home, the Suns eclipse the total 37.5% of the time (15 of 40 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, eclipsing the total in 53.8% of games (21 of 39).

This season, Dallas is 18-21-1 at home against the spread (.450 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-24-0 ATS (.385).

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under more often at home (22 times out of 40) than away (15 of 39) this season.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 12.7 points, 4 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.7 points, 4.8 boards and 2.7 assists.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mark Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg gets the Mavericks 21.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Naji Marshall's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He is making 51% of his shots from the field.

Brandon Williams averages 13 points, 2.9 boards and 3.9 assists. He is draining 47.2% of his shots from the field.

Max Christie's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is sinking 43.9% of his shots from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 treys.

The Mavericks get 10.4 points per game from Marvin Bagley III, plus 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

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