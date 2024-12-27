Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 27, 2024

Friday, December 27, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and KFAA

The Dallas Mavericks (19-11) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns (15-14) at Footprint Center on Friday, December 27, 2024. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and KFAA. The point total is set at 225.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -2.5 225.5 -130 +110

Suns vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mavericks win (51.6%)

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread in a matchup 10 times this season (10-19-0).

The Mavericks have 18 wins against the spread in 30 games this year.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 17 times out of 30 chances this season.

The Mavericks have hit the over 53.3% of the time this season (16 of 30 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse at home, covering five times in 16 home games, and five times in 13 road games.

When it comes to over/unders, the Suns hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've gone over the total seven times in 16 opportunities this season (43.8%). In away games, they have hit the over 10 times in 13 opportunities (76.9%).

Dallas has the same winning percentage against the spread (.600) at home (9-6-0 record) and away (9-6-0) this season.

Mavericks games have gone above the over/under 33.3% of the time at home (five of 15), and 73.3% of the time on the road (11 of 15).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 6.4 assists and 3.7 boards.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.1 points, 3.9 assists and 6.6 boards.

Tyus Jones is averaging 12.8 points, 6.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale averages 10.7 points, 5.8 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 45.3% from the field and 44.8% from downtown (10th in NBA), with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Bradley Beal is averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Luka Doncic averages 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He is also sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range, with 3.4 triples per contest.

The Mavericks receive 24 points per game from Kyrie Irving, plus 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The Mavericks are receiving 12 points, 6.1 boards and 1.3 assists per game from Daniel Gafford.

The Mavericks get 12.4 points per game from P.J. Washington, plus 7.9 boards and 2.2 assists.

Per game, Dereck Lively provides the Mavericks 8.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks (10th in NBA).

