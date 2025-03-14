Suns vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 14

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, March 14, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and NBCS-CA

The Phoenix Suns (30-36) are at home in Pacific Division action against the Sacramento Kings (33-31) on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The Suns are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the teams this season. The point total is 235 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -2.5 235 -142 +120

Suns vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (55.1%)

Suns vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a 25-40-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 27-34-3 this season.

This season, 35 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total out of 64 chances.

Kings games this year have hit the over on 36 of 64 set point totals (56.2%).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 10 times in 31 games when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 35 games on the road.

The Suns have eclipsed the total in 13 of 31 home games (41.9%). They've fared better in away games, going over the total in 22 of 35 matchups (62.9%).

Sacramento has been better against the spread on the road (16-15-2) than at home (11-19-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have finished over 19 of 31 times at home (61.3%), and 17 of 33 on the road (51.5%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.9 points, 4.1 boards and 6.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 26.8 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Tyus Jones averages 10.3 points, 2.4 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 44.3% from the field and 41.3% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.4 points, 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 43.1% from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 22.1 points, 4 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He is also draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is draining 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 43.7% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with an average of 3.2 triples.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He is draining 44% of his shots from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 triples.

The Kings get 11.2 points per game from Jonas Valanciunas, plus 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Kings receive 12.3 points per game from Keegan Murray, plus 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

