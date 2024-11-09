Suns vs. Kings NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 10

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

The Phoenix Suns (8-1) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to build on a five-game home win streak when they take on the Sacramento Kings (5-4) on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and AZFamily. The point total in the matchup is set at 229.5.

Suns vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -5.5 -110 -110 229.5 -110 -110 -230 +190

Suns vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (63.2%)

Suns vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-6-0).

The Kings are 4-4-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over six times this season.

Kings games this season have eclipsed the over/under four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered one time in five games when playing at home, and it has covered two times in four games on the road.

The Suns have gone over the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in three of five home matchups (60%). On the road, they have hit the over in three of four games (75%).

This year, Sacramento is 1-2-1 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). On the road, it is 3-2-0 ATS (.600).

Kings games have gone above the over/under 25% of the time at home (one of four), and 60% of the time on the road (three of five).

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.6 points, 3.4 assists and 6.6 boards.

Devin Booker averages 23.1 points, 4.2 boards and 6.8 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 11 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones averages 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.4 points, 6.4 boards and 2.3 assists.

Kings Leaders

Per game, Domantas Sabonis gives the Kings 20.6 points, 13 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings receive 24.2 points per game from DeMar DeRozan, plus 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

De'Aaron Fox averages 24.6 points, 4.6 boards and 4.6 assists. He is draining 47.9% of his shots from the field and 30% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Keegan Murray gives the Kings 14.4 points, 8.4 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Kings receive 13.6 points per game from Malik Monk, plus 3 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

