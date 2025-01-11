Suns vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and KJZZ

The Utah Jazz (9-27) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs against the Phoenix Suns (17-19) at Footprint Center on Saturday, January 11, 2025. The game starts at 5:00 PM ET on AZFamily and KJZZ. The over/under is 229 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -10.5 229 -559 +420

Suns vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (76.2%)

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a record of 13-23-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 18-17-1 this season.

Suns games have gone over the total 17 times this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the point total 19 times in 36 opportunities (52.8%).

At home, Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread (6-13-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (7-10-0).

When playing at home, the Suns exceed the total 36.8% of the time (seven of 19 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, exceeding the total in 58.8% of games (10 of 17).

Utah has performed better against the spread on the road (12-8-0) than at home (6-9-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Jazz games have finished over six of 16 times at home (37.5%), and 13 of 20 away (65%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 24.4 points, 3.9 boards and 7 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant averages 27.2 points, 6.3 boards and 4 assists, shooting 52% from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyus Jones averages 12.2 points, 2.6 boards and 6 assists.

Bradley Beal is averaging 18 points, 3.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5.6 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc (eighth in NBA), with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Collin Sexton provides the Jazz 18 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Jazz are getting 10.7 points, 11.4 boards and 1.6 assists per game from Walker Kessler.

The Jazz are receiving 20 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Lauri Markkanen.

The Jazz are getting 17.9 points, 8.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game from John Collins.

The Jazz are getting 15.6 points, 3.4 boards and 5.7 assists per game from Keyonte George.

