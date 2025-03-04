Suns vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Tuesday, March 4, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Los Angeles Clippers (32-28) visit the Phoenix Suns (28-33) in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Footprint Center, starting at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The Clippers are 2-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has a point total of 225.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -2 225 -138 +118

Suns vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (51.1%)

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers are 31-28-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Suns are 21-39-1 this year.

Games involving the Clippers have hit the over 25 times out of 61 chances this season.

Suns games this year have hit the over on 32 of 61 set point totals (52.5%).

Against the spread, Los Angeles has fared better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 29 home games, and 11 times in 31 road games.

When playing at home, the Clippers eclipse the total 44.8% of the time (13 of 29 games). They've hit the over in 38.7% of away games (12 of 31 contests).

This year, Phoenix is 9-20-1 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). On the road, it is 12-19-0 ATS (.387).

Suns games have gone above the over/under less often at home (12 times out of 30) than on the road (20 of 31) this season.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden averages 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists, shooting 38.8% from the floor and 33.8% from downtown, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.4 points, 2.5 assists and 12.6 rebounds.

Kris Dunn averages 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 43.4% from the floor.

Amir Coffey is averaging 10.4 points, 1.2 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Drew Eubanks' numbers on the season are 5.3 points, 4.3 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 60.5% from the floor.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 26 points, 4 boards and 6.9 assists. He is also draining 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

The Suns are receiving 26.7 points, 6 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

The Suns get 10.5 points per game from Tyus Jones, plus 2.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 18 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 50.5% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

Per game, Royce O'Neale provides the Suns 9.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.